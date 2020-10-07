9.5 C
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Chilanga Town Council ordered to demolish all structures that have been built on water installations

MINISTER of Water, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Hon Jonas Chanda has urged the Chilanga Town Council to demolish all structures that have been built on water installations in the district.

Speaking when he toured Chilanga to Assess the water supply situation in the district, Hon Chanda expressed displeasure with the rate at which some unscrupulous people have encroached on the Kafue Bulk water supply projects.

“I am urging you ba Chilanga town council and all other authorities that are relevant in this matter of dealing with encroachment on water installations to quickly convene and device a plan on how you are going to bring sanity here with regards to people people putting up structures in areas they are not supposed to”Hon Chanda said.

He said that water installations and water bodies are supposed to be left secure without anyone having to build houses and all sorts of illegal structures on them.

Hon Chanda said that in order for the water challenges to end in chilanga there is need to secure designated water bodies from contamination and encroachment.

Meanwhile Hon Chanda has paid glowing tribute to Lusaka Central Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Margerate Mwanakatwe for coming up with alternative solutions to the water challenges that her constituents had been faced with since time in memorial.

He said that water supply and sanitation are a huge part of the development of the country hence the need to improve the two components in Lusaka central.

And Lusaka Centrel Member of Parliament Hon Margerate Mwanakatwe reiterated her commitment to providing clean and safe drinking water for her constituents in Bauleni Compound, Zimbabwe Village in state lodge and other areas around.

