Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Feature Sports
Updated:

Elijah Litana Pays Tribute to Late Makasa

Former Chipolopolo defender Elijah Litana has paid tribute to his former Zambia and Roan United teammate Hilary Makasa.

1996 AFCON bronze medalist Makasa died on Monday at UTH in Lusaka after an illness.

The former left back played for Roan United and Ajax Cape Town in South Africa.

“I am surprised by this death. He passed by home some months ago,” said Litana in a phone interview.

“I have lost a very good friend. We played together at Roan United with the likes of David Mutale and John Lungu,” he said.

Litana and Makasa shared the Zambia dressing-room at the 1996 AFCON in South Africa.

“He was a very good and skilful defender. He was also peaceful, he never fought people,” said the legend of three AFCONS.

Makasa last worked at Kabwe Warriors as an assistant to the head Coach Tennant Chilumba.

He previously led his old team Roan as head coach.

