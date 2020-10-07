Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kango’mbe has been suspended from the ruling PF for allegedly campaigning to stand as Member of Parliament in Kamfisa Constituency.

The suspension is with immediate effect and will run until further notice.

In a letter to Mr Kang’ombe written by Kitwe District Chairman Everisto Chilufya, the party is suspending him for disregarding party for disregarding party directives to prohibit party officials from campaigning in constituencies where the party has MPs and PF aligned Independents.

The party’s district executive is also displeased that Mr Kang’ombe organized a media briefing on Sunday when Vice President Inonge Wina was also in the area on official business, an act they say shows lack of respect and insubordination.