9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

ZAF commits to a transparent recruitment process

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News ZAF commits to a transparent recruitment process
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Airforce (ZAF) Deputy Commander, Major General Benedict Kalinda has assured the public of a transparent and fair recruitment exercise of officers.

Maj Gen Kalinda said all applicants will be given equal opportunities regardless of which province they hail from provided they meet the requirements.

He said the recruitment exercise will be done on merit in a manner that will not discredit the integrity and name of the institution.

“As regards the recruitment exercise, let me assure you, sir, that the Airforce will consider all applications from across the country and give due diligence to each and every applicant, those that will be selected will be done so on merit,” he said.

Maj Gen Kalinda was speaking in Solwezi today when he called on Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela.

And the ZAF Deputy Commander appealed to the Northwestern Province Administration to consider securing land in resettlement schemes.

He said the Airforce would like to contribute to the nation’s food basket by engaging in farming activities especially during times of peace.

He said the Airforce would like to respond to the call made by President Edgar Lungu on the need for the defence and security wings to play a role in contributing to the food basket of the country.

“We appeal to your administration to consider securing us land in resettlement schemes where we can be doing some farming in peace times, we have started in Chisamba and we would like to expand to all the ten provinces since we now have formations,” he said.

Mr Mangimela thanked the ZAF Deputy Commander for the assurance, saying there has been complaints in the past regarding the recruitment exercise.

He appealed to the command to consider decentralizing the process of receiving applications through the formations in provinces so as to enable would-be applicants in far flung areas to lodge in their applications.

“I’m grateful for the assurance deputy commander, but I would like to state that consider using your formations to receive the applications then forward them to Lusaka. If our people from Ikelenge or Chavuma send the applications to Lusaka it would take one month for them to reach. Again consider making the application period a bit longer in the future so that our young people in far places can also have an opportunity to apply,” Mr Mangimela said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mangimela thanked the Zambia Airforce for the services it has continued to render to the province when called upon in times of disasters.

The ZAF Deputy Commander is in the province to check on projects as well as the operational activities and welfare of officers.

Previous articlePF suspends Kitwe Mayor Kango’mbe, faces possible expulsion for campaigning in Kamfisa
Next articleNorthwestern Council of Chiefs demands re-opening of Kalengwa mine

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

UK’s Minister for Africa to visit Zambia 8 – 9 October 2020

  The UK’s Minister for Africa, James Duddridge MP, will make a two-day visit to Zambia 8-9 October 2020. The...
Read more
General News

Northwestern Council of Chiefs demands re-opening of Kalengwa mine

Chief Editor - 0
The Northwestern Province Council of Chiefs has called for the reopening of Kalengwa Mine in Mufumbwe District. Provincial Council of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Kanong'esha...
Read more
General News

ZAF commits to a transparent recruitment process

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia Airforce (ZAF) Deputy Commander, Major General Benedict Kalinda has assured the public of a transparent and fair recruitment exercise of officers. Maj Gen...
Read more
Headlines

PF suspends Kitwe Mayor Kango’mbe, faces possible expulsion for campaigning in Kamfisa

Chief Editor - 0
Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kango’mbe has been suspended from the ruling PF for allegedly campaigning to stand as Member of Parliament in Kamfisa Constituency. The suspension...
Read more
Economy

I’ll uphold the Operational Independence of the Bank of Zambia in line with the law-Mvunga

Chief Editor - 11
Reuters reports that Zambia’s New Central Bank Governor Christopher Mvunga said on Tuesday that he will uphold the operational independence of the Bank of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Northwestern Council of Chiefs demands re-opening of Kalengwa mine

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Northwestern Province Council of Chiefs has called for the reopening of Kalengwa Mine in Mufumbwe District. Provincial Council of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Kanong'esha...
Read more

Zambia is in deep crisis due to reckless borrowing by the PF government

General News Chief Editor - 11
The Socialist Party (SP) says the country is in deep crisis due to reckless borrowing by the government, which requires about 119 percent of...
Read more

Plans underway to connect refugee settlements

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Zambian government has completed feasibility study and cost analysis for connecting the three refugee settlements to the national electricity grid. The settlements include Mantapala...
Read more

Chilanga Town Council ordered to demolish all structures that have been built on water installations

General News Chief Editor - 2
MINISTER of Water, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Hon Jonas Chanda has urged the Chilanga Town Council to demolish all structures that have been built...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.