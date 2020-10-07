Police in Lusaka have denied the opposition UPND and NDC a go ahead to have a youth rally in Lusaka at the Freedom Statue this weekend.

The youths from the two parties had written to Lusaka Province Police Commissioner notifying his office on their intention to hold a youth rally to protest against the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

But in his response dated 6th October 2020, Officer Commanding for Lusaka Urban a Mr Kaaza said the rally could not proceed because there is no manpower to police the event as officers will be engaged in other duties.

He said proceeding with the event will pose a security risk.