Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Jonnas Chanda is disappointed with the contractor working on the Chongwe water reticulation system for delaying the completion of the project despite government making a full payment.

Mr. Chanda said the Zambezi drilling company has delayed the completion of the testing phase of the project thereby denying the people of Chongwe access to water.

He said official documentation on the progress of the project indicates that it is 100 percent complete hence the need for the contractor to ensure that testing of the project is expedited.

Mr. Chanda said this when he inspected some project sites of the Chongwe water reticulation project in Chongwe.

“We will not tolerate contractors who delay developmental projects,” he said.

Mr. Chanda summoned the contractor and officials from Lusaka water Supply and Sanitation Company to accelerate the remaining works on the project.

Meanwhile, Chongwe Member of Parliament Japhen Mwakalombe expressed disappointment on the continued delay by Zambezi Drilling Company to complete the testing phase of the project.

Mr. Mwakalombe said the project has been long overdue and people of Chongwe are eager to have full supply of water in their households as they have been promised by various government officials that the project will be complete.

He said it is not fair for people in his constituency to continue facing water challenges when the government has made efforts to ensure that the project is completed by paying the contractor the full interim amount for the project.

“I am not happy because people in Chongwe are waking up as early as 04:00 hours to draw water. We have been receiving one story after another from the contractor as to why the project is not being completed and commissioned,” he charged.

Mr. Mwakalombe stated that the delayed completion of works on the project is de-campaigning the government in the area because residents are tired of hearing different reasons as to why they are not receiving water despite the government fulfilling its contractual obligations for the project.

He urged the company to ensure that the project is completed within the shortest possible period to enable people to access water.

Meanwhile, Chongwe District commissioner Robster Mwanza commended Lusaka water supply and Sanitation Company for drilling 10 boreholes in Chalimbana ward to supply clean water to people in the area.

Mr. Mwanza stated that the boreholes have helped people in the area to easily access water.