United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has slammed the Summit for Political parties Presidents held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka today with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) as a total sham that just underscored the long-held view that ECZ doesn’t have the people’s aspirations at heart.

Posting on his Facebook page the, UPND leader accused ECZ Chairperson, Esau Chulu, and what he termed as his cohorts, of bulldozing their way through the entire process while dictating only what benefits them, and not the majority suffering Zambians.

The UPND leader urged his supporters not to lose hope because help was on the way, and that, together they shall what transpired today.

At the meeting attended by President Edgar Lungu and other Opposition political Party leaders, where ECZ announced the road map leading up to the 2021 general elections, Mr. Hichiluma called for more time to dialogue over a number of matters discussed during the summit.

The Presidential nomination dates have been set for May 17th, to 21st, 2021, while nomination dates for Members of Parliaments, Mayors and Council Chairpersons have been set for May 18th, to 19th,2021 and nominations dates for Councilors have been set for May 18th, 2021.

ECZ Chairperson, Easu Chulu said the meeting was intended to update the political leaders on the commission’s preparedness for the 2021 general elections scheduled for August 12th, 2021.

“ECZ has lined up a number of crucial activities in the run-up to the 2021 polls which include the voter registration, consolidation of the voter register, an inspection of the voter register, nominations and prevention and management of the electoral violence among others,” Justices Chulu said.

He said stakeholder engagement is key to the electoral process and ECZ had been consistent in doing so.

“ECZ stands ready to work with all political parties during all these processes leading to the Parliamentary and general elections in 2021,” Justice Chulu said.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano said the commission targets to register about 8 million to 9 million eligible voters.

“The target is in reference to all Zambian who are eligible to vote according to data provided by the Zambia statistical agency,’’ Mr. Shindano Said.

Meanwhile, the United National independence party President (UNIP) Tilyeni Kaunda commended the ECZ for convening the meeting early in the run-up to the 2012 general election.

Mr. Kaunda however, expressed concern on the nomination fees which he said are too high for the Zambians.

And National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Chisimba Kambwili said the 30 day period allocated for voter registration is not enough to capture the targeted 9million voters.

Meanwhile, Forum for Democracy (FDD) President Edith Nawaki expressed concern over electoral violence and called for the enhancement of the electoral code of conduct to give powers to ECZ to disqualify the political parties engaged in violence.