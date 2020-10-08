9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Home Affairs Minister Hon Steven Kampyongo has said that Lusaka and Southern Provinces have encountered challenges in the issuance of National Registration Cards ( NRCs).

Hon. Kampyongo said that his officers were interrupted in Kanyama thereby disrupting the exercise.

Hon. Kampyongo said that some are ferrying people to register while others are sleeping at issuing centres thereby putting pressure on officers.

Hon. Kampyongo said that he has further received allegations of charging for affidavit forms warning that those involved will be arrested.

Hon. Kampyongo said that some political agents are also spreading falsehoods which has seen others panic, adding that some political agents are going round with loud speakers spreading messages on NRCs when in fact they are not government officers.

He was speaking when he delivered a Ministerial Statement during the Fifth Session of the Twelfth Assembly in Parliament today.

