LEADERS of various political parties have spoken out on national matters affecting the 2021 general election at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Presidential Summit taking place at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

Those in attendance includes Republican and PF President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila, EEP President Chilufya Tayali, ULP President Sakwiba Sikota, Rainbow Party President Wynter Kabimba, NDC President Chishimba Kambwili, UNIP President Tilyenji Kaunda, NRP President Rev. Dr. Cozmo Mumba, GPZ President Jackson Silavwe, ZDDM President Charles Kafumbo and UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

ULP President Sakwiba Sikota says it is the opposition that went to Court in 2016 to call for the discarding of the register and has urged all political parties to standby by what they wanted.

Mr. Sikota says ECZ can listen but must be allowed to make decisions calling on stakeholders to present meaningful suggestions.

Meanwhile, FDD President Ms. Edith Nawakwi says those complaining about time should explain where the kind of time they are asking for will fit in on issues planned by ECZ between now and August 2021. Ms. Nawakwi has urged ECZ to have powers to disqualify serial violent political parties. The FDD President says the issue of the Public Order Act is not a matter for ECZ but parliament to repeal the Act.

And Rainbow party President Wynter Kabimba says all leaders must commit themselves to render support to ECZ in order to have a free and fair election.

Mr. Kabimba says ECZ is not a political party but an autonomous body which should not be dragged into politics calling for a law to give ECZ power to summon those who accuse it wrecklessly.

UPPZ President Charles Chanda says the country cannot be losing lives just because an individual wants to rule Zambia one day.

UNIP President Tilyenji Kaunda says nomination fees remain too high for majority of those interested in taking part in national elections calling for consideration.

Meanwhile, NDC President Chishimba Kambwili has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia to consider adjusting the time frame for capturing voters as 30 days appears inadequate.

NRP President Rev. Dr. Cozmo Mumba called on NDC President Chishimba Kambwili to desist from issuing alarming statements, such as, ‘Zambia will burn down if ECZ fails to listen to him’ during important meetings such as the one called by ECZ.

And EEP President Chilufya Tayali says matters that are before courts of law would not have been there if all leaders were attending consultative meetings because ECZ has been consultative.

MMD Vice President Reuben Sambo, GPZ President Jackson Silavwe and UPND President Hakainde Hichilema also voiced out their concerns in the Summit.

In response, ECZ Vice Chairperson Emily Sikazwe says the issue of inmates voting from prisons is a court order adding that some political parties walked away when ECZ recently called for a meeting.

ECZ Commissioner Ali Simwinga says nomination fees in Zambia remain fair in the Southern African region.

Mr. Simwinga says it is possible to register 9 million voters in 30 days especially that ECZ manages to facilitate millions of people to vote in one day.

And ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Kryticious Nshindano says the new voters register will be better because of biometrics unique features.

He says the risk of having more than a million deceased people on the voter’s register would bring issues during elections which ECZ is addressing through the new voter’s register.