The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) says it has continued with its investigations regarding suspected cartel conduct by some players in the cement manufacturing industry.

CCPC Director Restrictive Business Practices, Luyamba Kapembwa says the commission has continued to receive complaints and quarries from members of the public on suspected cartelistic conduct in the cement sector relating to alleged price fixing.

“To this effect, the commission would like to update the general public that it has continued investigations of the suspected cartel against Lafarge Zambia PLC, Dangote Cement Zambia, Zambezi Portland Cement and Mpande Limestone Ltd,” she said.

Mrs Kapembwa told ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday, that the commission will undertake more interviews with persons and enterprises of interest and will continue to employ its robust investigative techniques in order to fully determine the case.

She further urged members of the general public who may have information on any cartelist conduct that may be occurring in any sector of the economy to contact the commission.

Cement prices have continued to fluctuate on the market fetching around K120 and K130 per 50 kilograms.