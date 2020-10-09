The Presidential solar milling plant empowerment in Mwinilunga District of North-Western Province has started bearing fruits.

Kapelupelu Women Multipurpose Cooperative working with Mwinilunga District Show Society has started producing breakfast Mealie Meal using the Presidential hammer mill empowerment at affordable prices.

Mwinilunga District Show Society Chairperson, George Mbimbi said the joint venture with the cooperative is a good move because it will help Mealie Meal prices to reduce in the district.

Witnessing the official launch of the milling project, District Administrative Officer, Kelvin Ndandanda expressed happiness that the solar milling plants which are an initiative of President Edgar Lungu are bearing desired results.

“The initiative by Kapelupelu Women Multipurpose Cooperative together with Mwinilunga district show society creates self-reliance, sustainability as well as job creation in the district.

“I appeal to other cooperatives in the district to emulate Kapelupelu Women Multipurpose Cooperative,” Mr. Ndandanda said.

Speaking at the same event, Mwinilunga District Cooperative Development Officer, Desmond Simfukwe said he is delighted with the initiative taken by the cooperative and the show society as one of government’s desire is to see value addition from the cooperatives to make money, more profit, and improve their lives.

Mr Simfukwe also appealed to other cooperatives in the district to add value to their products in order to further reduce Mealie Meal prices in the district.