UNZA improves its continental ranking, now ranked 18th best in Africa. The University of Zambia is now ranked 18th best university in Africa, according to the UniRank 2020 African University Ranking.

This was revealed by Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba who is elated by the development. Dr Mushimba says UNZA has been improving its ranking since 2016.

“In 2016, The University of Zambia (UNZA) was ranked 55 among African Universities. In 2018, it marginally improved its ranking to 45. In the last year, we have just seen its ranking leap frog other universities and now is ranked 18,” Dr Mushimba said.

He declared that the target is to ensure UNZA is a top 10 African university. Dr. Mushimba has since congratulated UNZA for the achievement.

The top ten bracket is dominated by South African universities with the University of Cape Town ranked the best university in Africa from a list of 200 institutions.

Below is the link to the full rankings.

https://www.4icu.org/top-universities-africa/?fbclid=IwAR27_1Vjg-OtdYU6K8q2vThJWq5PJbSOA2ZddjL71WyDwdbE5slY8qIQrPY