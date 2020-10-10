9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 10, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

UNZA improves its continental ranking, now ranked 18th best in Africa.

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News UNZA improves its continental ranking, now ranked 18th best in Africa.
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UNZA improves its continental ranking, now ranked 18th best in Africa. The University of Zambia is now ranked 18th best university in Africa, according to the UniRank 2020 African University Ranking.

This was revealed by Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba who is elated by the development. Dr Mushimba says UNZA has been improving its ranking since 2016.

“In 2016, The University of Zambia (UNZA) was ranked 55 among African Universities. In 2018, it marginally improved its ranking to 45. In the last year, we have just seen its ranking leap frog other universities and now is ranked 18,” Dr Mushimba said.

He declared that the target is to ensure UNZA is a top 10 African university. Dr. Mushimba has since congratulated UNZA for the achievement.

The top ten bracket is dominated by South African universities with the University of Cape Town ranked the best university in Africa from a list of 200 institutions.

Below is the link to the full rankings.

https://www.4icu.org/top-universities-africa/?fbclid=IwAR27_1Vjg-OtdYU6K8q2vThJWq5PJbSOA2ZddjL71WyDwdbE5slY8qIQrPY

Previous articleProvincial expos marketing tool for Zambia-Yaluma
Next articleThe Week in Pictures

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Presidential Summit Attendance Not Consent To Contentious Electoral Issues in the Country

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has charged that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ's) Presidential...
Read more
Photo Gallery

The Week in Pictures

Chief Editor - 0
Read more
General News

UNZA improves its continental ranking, now ranked 18th best in Africa.

Chief Editor - 0
UNZA improves its continental ranking, now ranked 18th best in Africa. The University of Zambia is now ranked 18th best university in Africa,...
Read more
Economy

Provincial expos marketing tool for Zambia-Yaluma

Chief Editor - 0
The government says provincial investment expositions have significantly helped in wooing investments to spur development in the country’s ten administrative regions. Minister of Commerce, Trade,...
Read more
Health

About 25.8 percent of children under the age of two in Solwezi district are Stunted

Chief Editor - 0
About 25.8 percent of children under the age of two in Solwezi district, Northwestern Province are reported to have stunted growth while 9.6 percent...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government makes Progress in Developing a Minimum Wage Transport Drivers

General News Chief Editor - 1
Labour Commissioner Givens Muntengwa says government has made progress in developing a minimum wage for the transport sector through the Labour Advisory Committee. Mr. Muntengwa...
Read more

Undressing the roads in Lusaka

General News editor - 12
By Musyani Siame Many feeder roads in Lusaka have been stripped off of the trees and left naked due to road constructions. From independence...
Read more

Commission of Inquiry key to conclude privatization process-Wina

General News Chief Editor - 18
Vice President Inonge Wina says there is no witch hunt regarding the proposed Commission of Inquiry into the Privatization process. Mrs Wina noted that setting...
Read more

US says it will watch Africa elections closely

General News Chief Editor - 33
US says it will watch Africa elections closely and has warned of travel bans for those interfering in democratic process and sponsoring electoral violence US...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.