State House Special Assistant for Projects Implementations and Monitoring, Andrew Chellah, has commended the Kapiri Mposhi Town Council for embracing innovations aimed at improving service delivery.

ZANIS reports that speaking after touring the 10-Million Kwacha Hotel project being constructed by the Council using equalization funds and locally generated premiums, Mr Chellah said prudent use of resources and innovativeness reduces the burden on the government.

Mr Chellah says he wished the Kapiri innovative model could be replicated elsewhere because it guarantees good use of the equalization fund.

“In most cases every council would want the government to have a direct hand in terms of funding their activities, but this is a very good initiative,” Mr Chellah stated.

He encouraged Kapiri Mposhi Town Council to continue with the innovative minds to serve the people better.

Mr Chellah has also advised the local authority to engage the local business community for support to such initiatives.

Meanwhile, Kapiri Mposhi Town Council Secretary, Isaac Zimba, has appealed to the government for financial assistance to finish the remaining works.

Mr Zimba said the idea is to increase the revenue base to improve quality service delivery by the local authority.

“Once this project is completed it will help to reduce accidents on the road because people will have where to rest.

He disclosed that the project has since created 50 direct jobs and is providing a readily available market for farm produce.