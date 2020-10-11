Chipolopolo on Sunday begun life minus expelled captain Kabaso Chongo with victory over South Africa in friendly match away in Rustenburg.

Zambia rallied to beat Bafana Bafana 2-1 just a day after defender Chongo of TP Mazembe was banished from camp for unknown reasons.

Russia based striker Evans Kangwa went on to captain Zambia in the match that produced three second half goals.

After a goalless first half, Bafana led when Keagan Dolly puting the home side in front on 65 minutes.

Zesco United winger Kelvin Mubanga led Zambia’s superb comeback with an equaliser before Chaniza Zulu scored the winner ten minutes from time.

Lumwana Radiants’ little known Zulu benefitted from a fantastic build up to net his debut goal for Zambia.

Chipolopolo were coming from a 2-1 loss to Kenya played 48 hours ago.

Zambia started the October friendly diet with a 1-0 home win over Malawi in Lusaka last Wednesday.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is preparing Zambia for the November back to back 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Botswana.