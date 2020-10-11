In a bid to economically empower co-operatives across the country, the newly formed Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Economic Co-operative (ECL MPEC) has donated money, tailoring machinery and other equipment to various co-operatives of Kanyama constituency in Lusaka District.

ECL MPEC National Coordinator Evelyn Banda said the donation is in line with President Edgar Lungu’s desire to see a better Zambia where citizens engage in meaningful social and economic development.

Ms. Banda explained that her organisation is supplementing government’s empowerment programmes that are being implemented by various ministries aimed at fighting poverty in communities.

She was speaking during the handover of assorted equipment, building materials and K 20,000 cash to be used as a ‘’Revolving Fund’’ to various co-operatives in Lusaka’s Kanyama constituency yesterday under the theme: ‘’ Increasing Economic Cooperative – Building Zambia Together.’’

‘’Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has inspired all of us to consider every Zambian as a candidate for success. Every Zambian deserves a shot at becoming better,’’ she said.

‘’This is based on President Lungu who has consistently challenged every Zambian to not to leave anyone behind as we pursue the dream of a better Zambia in prosperous middle income country by 2030.

‘’ it is therefore, befitting for us to actualise the words of President Lungu who said and I quote-We must get up each day to do something productive for a better tomorrow. Something to improve ourselves, our families and our communities.’’

Ms. Banda pointed out that people of Kanyama have heeded President Lungu’s clarion call for women, youths and people living with disabilities to form cooperatives so that they could be empowered economically.

She appealed to all beneficiaries to put the equipment to good use so that they can also equally empower other cooperatives.

‘’It is gratifying to note that even people with disabilities have taken it upon themselves to join hands in projects that are viable and progressive in lifting the economic standards of our people.

‘’It is befitting to note that the ECL MPEC has started with Kanyama because of what we witnessed groups of dedicated people who are doing it for themselves and decided to give a little push in achieving their goals.

And speaking at the same function, Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri, said the Patriotic Front (PF) led administration will continue with its pro poor policies and programmes in a bid to reduce suffering of the people.

Mrs. Phiri who is also Minister of Gender, said President Edgar Lungu, Ministers and other senior government officials owe to the Zambian people for entrusting them with the mantle to lead the country.

‘’President Lungu, all Ministers, MPs, Councillors and other senior officials know that you are our bosses and we are your humble servants,’’ she said this amid a round of applause from the audience.

‘’In order to empower you as our bosses, initiatives like this one and others, are being rolled out to you in your various localities so that there economic development at community level.

‘’You are aware that I donated a personal house to be used as a community centre that is being run by Kanyama Community Development Trust and is being used for various income generating activities.

‘’The centre is used for tailoring, peanut butter making, smoking of food and other businesses in value addition so that our people can better their livelihoods.’’

The Kanyama Parliamentarian explained that the K 20,000 will be a revolving fund where cooperatives will access the fund with a minimal interest so as to benefit others.

Earlier, Lusaka District Commissioner David Silubanje disclosed that his office has recommended hundreds of cooperatives to enable them access the Youth Empowerment Fund being disbursed by the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development.

Mr. Silubanje said President Edgar Lungu’s government views cooperatives as a vehicle of transforming the economy.

‘’ My Office has recommended hundreds of cooperatives for youths, women and individuals in order for them to access economic empowerment,’’ he said.

‘’ I want to encourage Lusaka residents to come to my office and inquire on a number of government programmes that can benefit them as an individual, group and entire community.

‘’ As the Lusaka District Administration, we are tapping in the vision of Central Government of ensuring that all Zambians get empowerment programmes so that there’s community development.’’

The Lusaka District Commissioner further disclosed that over 15,000 small scale farmers will benefit from the 2020/2021 Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) as a way of contributing to both household and national food security.

‘’ These empowerment programmes and others are meant to help our women, youths and the general citizenry become economically empowered.

He stated that the government is in a hurry to better the standards of living for all Zambians regardless of their political persuasions in the spirit of ‘’One Zambia, One Nation,’’ under the leadership of PRESIDENT Lungu.

Mr. Silubanje reiterated that President Lungu is a President for all Zambians who wants to see a better, prosperous and united Zambia pulling in the same direction for a common good.

The Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-purpose Economic Co-operative (ECL MPEC) was formed about a month ago with a sole aim of empowering existing and new cooperatives with equipment and seed capital.

The Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-purpose Economic Co-operative donated sewing machines, solar smoker cabinets, building materials,groceries and farming equipment and K 20,000 cash to be used as a revolving fund.