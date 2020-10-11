Two Zambian Bushcamps located in South Luangwa National Park have been ranked internationally in the Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice awards 2020.

According to the statement released to the media by Mrs. Abigail Chaponda, the First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambia High Commission in the United Kingdom, Chamilandu Bushcamp located in South Luangwa National Park is ranked number two in Africa and number nine (9) in the world, while Bilimungwe Bushcamp is ranked number ten (10) in Africa and number forty (40) in the world.

The Readers’ Choice Awards is the longest-running, most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry being run by the Conde Nast global media company that produces some of the world’s leading print, digital, video, and social brands, its headquarters are in New York and London.

According to Conde Nast Traveler, many readers have indicated that when they

emerge from this pandemic (COVID-19), they want to turn their attention to the classics, whether that means personal favorites or places they know have brought joy to others. “Our 33rd Readers’ Choice Awards represent the first time that the voters, made their choices when almost no one was traveling. So, the names in this year’s edition are the ones that brought comfort, that voters still connected with long afterward”.

The two Bushcamps Chamilandu and Bilimungwe are being run by the Bushcamp Company which operates six exclusive Bushcamps in the remote south of the park, as well as the award winning Mfuwe Lodge just inside the main park gate.

The Bushcamp lodges guarantees an unrivalled wildlife experience in one of the last unspoilt wilderness regions of Africa, the very place where the African walking safari was pioneered.

Through their own registered charity, the Bushcamp company is currently sponsoring around 350 local children to attend schools and colleges. They also support a tree-planting program through which approximately 500 trees per year are planted, and which serves to educate youths about the importance of conserving woodlands in the local ecosystem.

In 2014 they introduced our “Commit to Clean Water” project with the intention of drilling deep boreholes to provide safe, clean drinking water to villages in the local area. The project is benefitting thousands of people. In 2019 they put up 115 boreholes, with 20 more planned for 2020.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Lt General Paul Mihova (Rtd) has said The awards will go a long way in the recognition of the Bushcamp Company as a well recognised safari brand in the region and Zambia as a top eco-tourism destination in Africa.

The High Commissioner said the award is also timely as it comes at a time when Zambia has opened up again to welcome international tourists and urged tourists from the United Kingdom to visit Zambia as their tourism destination.

