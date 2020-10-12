One person has died while 15 others have sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in along overturned along the Mwinilunga – Manyinga road.

The incident happened over the weekend around 15:00 hours when a northbound Mitsubishi canter registration number ACT 4105 which was being driven by Mwandina Kamusaki aged 45 with 17 passengers on board, failed to negotiate a curve and overturned.

Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police, Elias Chushi confirmed the incident in a statement and identified the deceased as Edna Mpenzhi.

“Due to excessive speed, the driver failed to negotiate a curve and careered off the road and overturned once. Eventually, one passenger F/Edna Mpenzhi aged 43 of Ikeleng’i district sustained fatal multiple injuries and died on the spot”, Mr Chushi said.

He said 15 other passengers were rushed to Mwinilunga District hospital for medical attention.

Mr Chushi said police have since launched a manhunt for the driver who is on the run. The body of the deceased has since been deposited in Mwinilunga District hospital mortuary.