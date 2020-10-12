9.5 C
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is determined to improve the living standards of the people

By Chief Editor
STATE HOUSE has said that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has an urgent need to improve the living standards of the people as demonstrated by his unwavering commitment to forge an environment in which people will be able to sustain themselves.

Special Assistant to the president for Political Affair, Dr Chris Zumani Zimba said that it was for this reason that the Head of State championed the establishment of ECL Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative (ECL MPEC) as a way of realizing his efforts to improve the livelihoods of the Zambian people, especially the vulnerable.

Speaking, Friday, at the ECL MPEC fundraising dinner held at villa mille in Lusaka, Dr Zimba disclosed that the head of state was confident the initiative would resuscitate a number of businesses affected by the devastating effect of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

“President Lungu is confident that through this initiative thousands of Zambians will be empowered to run and resuscitate their businesses as a way of generating income for households.” said Zimba

Meanwhile, the Political aide said that President Lungu is determined to empower both small and medium Enterprises through the provision of material support, products, and machinery to transform their businesses into highly productive enterprises thereby facilitating integration into higher-value markets.

He reminded the secretariat of ECL Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative to identify and support both established and emerging cooperatives.

Dr. Zimba stated it was President Lungu’s desire that all cooperatives are not only given merchandise they deal in but that ECL MPEC also invests both in their technical know-how and business management skills.

Dr. Zimba also conveyed the president’s gratitude to the cooperating partners of ECL Multipurpose empowerment cooperative

“His Excellency the President is aware and appreciates all the stakeholders for their continued commitment and particularly, for contributing to this cause.

He re-echoed President Lungu’s call for the citizens to “Produce Local, Buy Local, and Use Local” and for chain stores to procure Zambian produce.

The President’s aide also reiterated the call for all cooperatives to ensure that they met quality and safety requirements.

