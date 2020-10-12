9.5 C
Economy
Ex Mosi-Oa-Tunya Hotel and Eagles Travels Employees Want Privatization Inquiry Setup Soon

By Chief Editor
FORMER Mosi-Oa-Tunya International Hotel and Eagles Travels employees in Livingstone have matched to the Livingston District Cabinet office to present a petition in solidarity with those calling for a Commission of Inquiry into the privatization of National process.

The former Employees who were seen by Smart Eagles Matching side by side with their children and various dependents of theirs on the streets of Livingston, say that it is only prudent that the Privatization process is probed to the later.

The former employees recounted how the privatization process that was dubiously handled by opposition UPND owner and five times presidential election looser Hakainde Hichilema left them devastated and distraught

They appealed to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to expedite the process of setting up a commission of inquiry so as to enable them have some closure when the culprits are identified and brought to book.

The Demonstrators said that Hakainde Hichilema should clearly account for his wealth and highlight Zambians on his role and participation of National assets during the MMD government which left them in anguish.

Former Intercontinental Hotel, Zambezi Sawmills, Rainbow Lodge and Eagles Travel employees marching to present petitions to Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale in solidarity with those calling for a commission of inquiry into the privatisation process. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
Former Intercontinental Hotel, Zambezi Sawmills, Rainbow Lodge and Eagles Travel employees marching to present petitions to Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale in solidarity with those calling for a commission of inquiry into the privatisation process. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale(in a Zambian flag scarf) listening to former Intercontinental Hotel, Zambezi Sawmills, Rainbow Lodge and Eagles Travel employees presented petitions at his office in Livingstone,calling on President Edgar Lungu to constitute an inquiry in the Privatisation process. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale(in a Zambian flag scarf) listening to former Intercontinental Hotel, Zambezi Sawmills, Rainbow Lodge and Eagles Travel employees presented petitions at his office in Livingstone,calling on President Edgar Lungu to constitute an inquiry in the Privatisation process. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale(in a Zambian flag scarf) listening to former Intercontinental Hotel, Zambezi Sawmills, Rainbow Lodge and Eagles Travel employees presented petitions at his office in Livingstone,calling on President Edgar Lungu to constitute an inquiry in the Privatisation process. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale(in a Zambian flag scarf) listening to former Intercontinental Hotel, Zambezi Sawmills, Rainbow Lodge and Eagles Travel employees presented petitions at his office in Livingstone,calling on President Edgar Lungu to constitute an inquiry in the Privatisation process. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

