Five people of Solwezi District in North- Western Province have been arrested for operating a Pharmacy without a Certificate of Registration in contravention of Section 14(1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No. 3 of 2013.

These include; Charity Sinambili aged 61years, Daniel Mumba aged 39years and Maggie Saidi aged 21years. Others are; Thresa Muyomba aged19 years and Mercy Muzhinga aged 32 years.

This came to light during a surveillance inspection that was undertaken by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) in collaboration with the Zambia Police Service directed towards curbing illegal sale of medicines and allied substances.

The five have since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.