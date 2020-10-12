Former Minister of Finance Hon. Felix Mutati has officially launched his new political party called Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), with former Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) President Leonard Hikaumba as the Vice President for Politics.

Launching the MDC party at Mika Convention centre in Lusaka, Mr. Mutati said he is humbled to have been asked to be interim President of the party, adding that the party has been created for Zambians to bring prosperity through hard work.

The former Finance Minister said that the MDC has been formed following wide consultations from various stakeholders and that the party is committed to coming up with solutions to the old problems that the country is faced with.

Mr Mutati said the party will come up with policies that will support the growth of the agriculture sector.

The MDC’s Vice President is renowned former trade unionist Leonard Hikaumba, Secretary General is former Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa among other appointed leaders.

Renowned lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube KBF, Democratic Party under the leadership of Harry Kalaba also attended the launch backing the formation of MDC.