The matter in which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Dr Chishimba Kambwili has been dragged to court for allegedly altering of false documents and giving false information to a public officer has been adjourned.

With both the courtroom and the court premises fully parked, Judge David Simusamba was expected to deliver judgement today in this matter.

NDC supporters and sympathisers were seen outside the Lusaka magistrate court gate chanting slogans of jubilation, as not everyone was being allowed to enter the court premises.

When the magistrate came into the Courtroom at about 10:15hrs, he immediately adjourned the matter to Wednesday 14th October 2020.

At court, the NDC leader was accompanied by NDC Vice President Rikki Josephs Akafumba, NDC Secretary General Bridget Atanga.

Members of the NDC National governing Council including Hon Joseph Chishala who is NDC Chairperson Incharge of Labour, Charles Kabwita NDC National Youth Chairperson, Christopher Mutale NDC Chairperson Incharge of mobilisation, Edward Mumbi Dr Chishimba Kambwili’s spokesperson and Ackson Kaonga NDC Chairperson Incharge of Agriculture were also at court.

Scores of NDC members and supporters across the country were also at court to offer solidarity to the NDC leader.

Upon leaving the court premises the NDC leader came out of his car and thanked all his supporters who came to offer solidarity, the NDC leader waved his NDC symbol to the crowd in a jovial mood.