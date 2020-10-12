9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 12, 2020
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Kangwa Reflects on Debut As Chipolopolo Captain

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Kangwa Reflects on Debut As Chipolopolo Captain
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Evans Kangwa is honored to have marked his debut as Chipolopolo captain with a victory.

Kangwa was picked to captain Chipolopolo against Bafana Bafana on October 11 just 24 hour after defender Kabaso Chongo was expelled from the team in Nairobi by coach Milutin Sredojevic citing technical reasons following Friday’s 2-1 away friendly loss to Kenya.

“It is a huge honour; I never expected to be captain for the national team. It is not easy but I was excited and it added something to my game against South Africa and I was so happy,” Kangwa said.

The striker from Russian club Arsenal-Tula added that the three-match friendly series was a success and a major lift ahead of November’s competitive engagements against Botswana in a 2021 AFCON 2021 Group H doubleheader.

Chipolopolo began their October schedule with a 1-0 home win over Malawi on October 7 in Lusaka before losing to Kenya on October 9 in Nairobi and later beating Bafana-Bafana 2-1 in South Africa on October 11 in Rustenburg.

Kangwa, including his fellow foreign-based call-ups, were only featured in the Kenya and South Africa friendlies after Micho fielded home-based players against Malawi.

“Actually, it was good experience and it is good that we came although it was difficult to travel due to the Covid-19,” Kangwa said.

“It is good that the coach has seen what we can give the national team and I think he will analyse and see where we can improve in these two friendlies we have played.

“It was a good lesson for the coach to see what we can do against Botswana because we need to win two games. He needs to analyse these friendlies critically so that we see our strengths and weakness so that we can use them against Botswana.”

Chipolopolo are bottom of Group H on zero points after two games played and have an uphill fight, battling to end a two successive AFCON absence.

With four games left, Botswana are third on 1 point, Zimbabwe have 4 points while leaders Algeria have 6 points.

Previous articleSpeaker Tasks MPs to Review Policy on Comprehensive Sexual Education

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kangwa Reflects on Debut As Chipolopolo Captain

Evans Kangwa is honored to have marked his debut as Chipolopolo captain with a victory. Kangwa was picked to captain...
Read more
General News

Speaker Tasks MPs to Review Policy on Comprehensive Sexual Education

Chief Editor - 0
Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has implored members of parliament to interrogate the Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE) policy and appreciate its content...
Read more
Rural News

Luapula youths to have access to ICOF scholarships

Chief Editor - 0
Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa says government will continue placing the plight of youths at the center stage of development through the provision of...
Read more
Health

Health Minister warns private health facilities

Chief Editor - 0
Minster of Health Chitalu Chilufya has warned some private health institutions to avoid admitting COVID-19 patient as they would be held responsible for late...
Read more
Headlines

Take Mucheleka out of prison then we can talk about praying-UPND

Chief Editor - 2
The UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT says it sees no convincing reason for it to attend the October 18th,2020 National day of Prayers Commemorations. Giving...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Rally to Redeem Themselves to Beat Bafana

Feature Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo on Sunday begun life minus expelled captain Kabaso Chongo with victory over South Africa in friendly match away in Rustenburg. Zambia rallied to beat...
Read more

Judgement Day For Chipolopolo Pro’s Against Bafana

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has described Sunday’s final friendly match against Bafana Bafana as judgment day for some of his foreign call-ups. Some of the...
Read more

Kabaso Expelled From Chipolopolo Camp

Feature Sports sports - 13
Chipolopolo captain Kabaso Chongo has been banished from the Zambia camp and will not be part of Sunday's final friendly stop against South Africa...
Read more

Kenya Humble Chipolopolo

Feature Sports sports - 9
Chipolopolo were punished today by Kenya who handed Micho his debut defeat in charge in Nairobi. Kenya beat Zambia 2-1 in a match the Harambee...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.