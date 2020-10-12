Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has implored members of parliament to interrogate the Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE) policy and appreciate its content in relation to the process of its development, culminating into its implementation.

Dr.Matibini said interrogating the CSE policy was cardinal as it covers the provision of the right to adolescent health and education.

He said this at parliament building today during the official opening of the multi-stakeholder meeting on comprehensive sexuality education for selected members of parliament.

From a representative role, Dr.Matibini underscored that he expects Members of Parliament to cross-examine the framework through the lens of the health and educational needs of the communities they represent in relation to the socio-economic and cultural dynamics at play in the context of Zambia.

“I wish to urge you not to keep a clear focus on your functions, particularly your oversight and representative roles. To this effect, I implore you to interrogate the CSE policy from an oversight perspective and appreciate its content in relation to the process of its development, culminating into its application or implementation. From a representative role, the expectation is that Members of Parliament will interrogate the framework through the lens of the health and educational needs of the communities you represent in relation to the socio-economic and cultural dynamics at play in the context of Zambia,” he charged.

The Speaker of the National Assembly noted that assertion that the teaching of Comprehensive Sexual Education in schools erodes established cultural and traditional norms has raised public debate which can be absorbed by sufficient information that will make people have informed decisions.

He emphasized that the engagement on CSE will help in providing leadership even beyond the deliberations, in the continuing public debate on CSE.

And Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe, pointed out that the Multi-Stakeholder Meeting on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), which has been organized by the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum Project in collaboration with the Zambia National Women Parliamentarians Caucus and the Parliamentary Caucus on Children will help share the contents of the CSE framework.

Mrs Mbewe explained that the meeting is aimed at highlighting the existing regulatory and legislative framework of CSE in Zambia and to share information on its content and implementation with selected Parliamentarians.

She stated that the meeting which was being held virtually will culminate into a communiqué, to be shared with members of the public through the media.

“This meeting has been prompted by the call from Members of Parliament who want to interrogate and understand CSE in general and in particular, its implementation in Zambia, in view of the public debate that has ensued on the teaching of CSE in the Zambian school curriculum. Members of Parliament should, therefore, be commended for taking this initiative to engage with stakeholders in line with their mandate as the peoples’ representatives,” She said.

Mrs Mbewe further said the National Assembly of Zambia remains grateful for this support rendered by stakeholders such as SADC Parliamentary Forum, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Ministries of Education and Health, who have provided both technical and financial support to the initiative.

CSE framework was launched and rolled out as part of the Zambian school curriculum, by government in 2014.

Notwithstanding seven years of its (Comprehensive sexual education policy) implementation, some sections of society have raised concerns regarding the content and appropriateness of the framework as it is being implemented in Zambia.