Monday, October 12, 2020
Headlines
Updated:

Luapula youths to have access to ICOF scholarships

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa says government will continue placing the plight of youths at the center stage of development through the provision of quality education.

Mr. Chilangwa disclosed government wants youth to be at the center stage, by building universities in each province and upgrading schools to ensure every Zambian has access to education.

Mr. Chilangwa said this in a speech read for him by Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba during the launch of the ICOF Chifunabuli compass and the ICOF Colleges, Seminary and Universities Sustainable Youth Empowerment through education program for Luapula in Chifunabuli District today.

Mr. Chilangwa observed that tertiary education needs partnership and support if Zambia is to respond to the current technological challenge in education.

He noted that government is encouraged that the ICOF program which will run from 2020 to 2023 will have over 20 thousand scholarships at Diploma level that will be provided by the College of Bishops at Zambian level and 100, 000 scholarships at Africa level.

“It is gratifying that such programs are coming to Luapula, three years from now under this program the country will have qualified teachers, social workers, psychosocial counselors, disability rehabilitation experts and others to serve the people,” he observed.

Mr. Chilangwa has since appealed to Provincial Education Office to work with ICOF to ensure that some of schools be used as centers to provide evening classes to youths in the Province.

Meanwhile, Chifunabuli District Education Board Secretary Mary Mukoma has urged youths in the district to take advantage of the opportunity and enroll at the institution under the scholarships being provided.

She notes that the introduction of the ICOF Colleges, Seminary and Universities campus in the district will ensure the promotion of quality education that will equip youths for jobs after their studies.

“The expectations of parents is to see useful youths in the district who are productive and able to contribute positively to the economic and social growth of Chifunabuli and the coming of such opportunities is a step in the right direction,” she said

