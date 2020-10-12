The UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT says it sees no convincing reason for it to attend the October 18th,2020 National day of Prayers Commemorations.

Giving guidance to the Religious Affairs Committee of the UPND at the party secretariat in Lusaka this morning, Ms Nalumango condemned what she termed as the hypocritical and pretentious use of the Word of God to perpetuate ethnic divisions and regionalism in the country by the ruling party.

She said it was regrettable that the PF was diverting from the true essence of prayer, fasting, and reconciliation by allowing those in power to continue siphoning and looting public resources.

“Our position on this issue is very clear. It will be hypocritical for us to participate in the prayers because that will mean endorsing hypocrisy. According to the Bible, the true fasting which God approves of is one where you free those who are falsely imprisoned. To lighten the burden of those who work for you. Remove the yoke that binds people; to share food with the hungry and to give clothes to those who need them,” she said.

She wondered what good would come out of fasting and prayers if the ruling party has continued to arrest and incarcerate opposition figures on flimsy charges.

“Who has reconciled the country since 2016? Have you seen any reconciliation? What good is fasting and prayer if you keep on fighting and quarreling all the time? Take Mucheleka out of prison then we can talk about praying,” she demanded.

Meanwhile, Religious Affairs Committee chairperson, Pastor Kelly Mukonka has appealed to Government to reconsider its position on the use of school classrooms as centres for worship.