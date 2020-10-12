9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 12, 2020
Feature Politics
Updated:

Voting Pattern in Dundumwezi Must Change as a mark of appreciating President Lungu-Phiri

By Chief Editor
The Patriotic Front (PF) has implored people of Dundumwezi Constituency in Kalomo District, Southern Province to vote for President Edgar Lungu in the 2021General Election, to reinforce development projects in the area.

PF National Mobilisation Committee member Bizwell Mutale has also urged the Dundumwezi electorate to rally behind a PF Parliamentary candidate in the 2021 General Election.

Mr. Mutale has observed that President Lungu has spearheaded a lot of developmental projects in Dundumwezi despite the low votes the PF has continued to attract in the area in successive elections.

He says the voting pattern in Dundumwezi must change in favour of PF in the 2021 General Election, as a mark of appreciating President Lungu’s commitment to developing the area.

Mr. Mutale said this when he addressed Dundumwezi Village Headmen.

At the same function, one of the Village Headmen in the area appealed to government to increase the capacity of the farmer input support programme among farmers in Dundumwezi.

And speaking in an interview with ZNBC News, Chief Chikanta of Kalomo district said chiefs and headmen in the area are ready to work with government to implement developmental projects.

Chief Chikanta said it is incumbent upon traditional leaders to work with the government in the implementation of developmental projects.

