GOVERNMENT has indicated that it is highly unlikely that it will consider extending the ongoing phase two Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards exercise in the five provinces currently being serviced.

Phase two of the exercise is covering Muchinga, Central, Western, Southern and Lusaka Provinces respectively.

Speaking when he concluded his tour of Southern Province, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo said that government intends to find ways of compensating the two or so days that were lost due to technicalities without having to extend the exercise.

Hon Kampyongo said that the Mobile Issuance of NRCs is a mandatory national exercise which requires no Politicization of any kind.

“ The reason phase one was extended by some days was simply because some of the machinery used in the exercise were delivered late and that delayed the commencement of the phase one but the situation here is deferent, we are highly unlikely to do any extensions” Hon Kampyongo said.

And Hon Kampyongo has discouraged politicians in southern province and elsewhere from ferrying people to registration centres because their safety is not guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Hob Stephen Kampyongo has called on district commissioners in Southern province to work hand in hand with civic leaders to facilitate smooth operations of the on-going mobile National Registration Cards (NRCs) issuance exercise.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Kalomo district commissioner, Brenda Mwenda yesterday, Mr. Kampyongo says there should be consensus between the district administration and civic leaders on the movements of the mobile teams in each district so that would be eligible applicants are aware of the locations of the NRC issuance officers in their respective areas.

“There should be collaboration with you (Dcs) and elected officials in the manner this exercise is being conducted in your respective districts. This mobile registration exercise is not different from the normal one we do, it is just moving officers in the field but still they are bound to the legal framework of following the Citizens and National Registration Act in issuing the NRCs to applicants”, the minister observed.

And Mr. Kampyongo has tasked Southern Provincial registration officer, Maurice Kalimukwa and the district administration to assess claims that several over-age new applicants are being turned away by the NRCS issuance mobile officers in the field following a concern presented to him by Dundumwezi parliamentarian, Edgar Sing’ombe.

The minister, however, was haste to say that people aged between 16 and 23 should not have problems getting their NRCS unless those above these ages should be subjected to a thoroughly scrutiny according to the laid down citizenship registration protocol.

Meanwhile, the Police command in Southern province is to establish a police operation post in Dundumwezi constituency of Kalomo.

This follows several appeals by area member of parliament Edgar Sing’ombe to put up a police station in the area owing to the high crime rate in the area.

The home affairs minister is in Southern province to acquaint himself with some challenges the NRCs mobile teams are facing in the field.