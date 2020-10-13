9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Tuesday Football Briefs

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Tuesday Football Briefs
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Here are some Tuesday briefs from the football circles.


=NAPSA SIGN MUSHILI
Chanda Mushili has joined Napsa Stars on a three year deal from Buildcon.

The striker was unveiled on Tuesday by Napsa and is their fifth pre-season signing as Napsa prepare for their debut outing in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

“Chanda is a great player. He was the top scorer for Buildcon last season and we are confident as NAPSA Stars FC that the player will perform even better here,” Napsa technical director and general manager Honour Janza said.

“I am happy we have finally concluded with his transfer and I want to officially welcome Chanda to the squad.”

Mushili scored 7 goals for Buildcon last term.

=POWER DYNAMOS IN LUSAKA
Power Dynamos for the final phase of their 2020/2021 pre-season training.
The camp that will last a fortnight began on October 12 and includes the two arrivals unveiled last Friday; Spencer Sautu from Green Eagles on a season-long loan and Benson Chali who joined from Forest Rangers on a two-year deal.

Benson Sakala, Zachariah Chilongoshi, Godfrey Ngwenya, Kondwani Chiboni and goalkeeper Justin Kakunta, who were all away on Chipolopolo duty, will join camp tonight after returning for the friendly tour of Kenya and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Kakunta has extended his loan stay at Power from Red Arrows for another two years.

=OTIENO HEADS BACK TO ZESCO
Goalkeeper Ian Otieno is due back at Zesco United on Wednesday at the end of international duty with Kenya.
Otieno manned the posts for Kenya on October 9 in their 2-1 home win over Chipolopolo in a friendly played in Nairobi.

Previous articleUS$ 41m project to improve water supply in Senanga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Tuesday Football Briefs

Here are some Tuesday briefs from the football circles. =NAPSA SIGN MUSHILI Chanda Mushili has joined Napsa Stars on a...
Read more
Headlines

US$ 41m project to improve water supply in Senanga

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, Jonas Chanda says government wants to close the inequality gap of water supply in Western Province...
Read more
Feature Politics

UPND’s Mucheleka, three others discharged as Police block HH’s entourage from attending court in Kasama

Chief Editor - 4
The State has discharged UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka and three others on a charge of aggravated robbery And Police this morning blocked UPND...
Read more
Headlines

HRC findings into fatal Police shooting of Grade 8 boy -Frank Mugala

editor - 4
A SUMMARY OF THE FINDINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION ON THE DEATH OF FRANK MUGALA, A GRADE 8 JUVENILE WHO WAS...
Read more
Columns

Land Tenure and Resource Rights for Women and Youths

Chief Editor - 4
By Bernadette Deka-Zulu - PMRC Executive Director In any nation, land is regarded as one of the most important assets due to its insurmountable value...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Copperbelt Basketball To Allow Limited Spectators

Feature Sports sports - 0
The Copperbelt Basketball Association (CBA) has announced that it will allow a limited number of spectators when it stages the invitational tournament from...
Read more

Kangwa Reflects on Debut As Chipolopolo Captain

Feature Sports sports - 0
Evans Kangwa is honored to have marked his debut as Chipolopolo captain with a victory. Kangwa was picked to captain Chipolopolo against Bafana Bafana on...
Read more

Chipolopolo Rally to Redeem Themselves to Beat Bafana

Feature Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo on Sunday begun life minus expelled captain Kabaso Chongo with victory over South Africa in friendly match away in Rustenburg. Zambia rallied to beat...
Read more

Judgement Day For Chipolopolo Pro’s Against Bafana

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has described Sunday’s final friendly match against Bafana Bafana as judgment day for some of his foreign call-ups. Some of the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.