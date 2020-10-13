Here are some Tuesday briefs from the football circles.



=NAPSA SIGN MUSHILI

Chanda Mushili has joined Napsa Stars on a three year deal from Buildcon.

The striker was unveiled on Tuesday by Napsa and is their fifth pre-season signing as Napsa prepare for their debut outing in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

“Chanda is a great player. He was the top scorer for Buildcon last season and we are confident as NAPSA Stars FC that the player will perform even better here,” Napsa technical director and general manager Honour Janza said.

“I am happy we have finally concluded with his transfer and I want to officially welcome Chanda to the squad.”

Mushili scored 7 goals for Buildcon last term.

=POWER DYNAMOS IN LUSAKA

Power Dynamos for the final phase of their 2020/2021 pre-season training.

The camp that will last a fortnight began on October 12 and includes the two arrivals unveiled last Friday; Spencer Sautu from Green Eagles on a season-long loan and Benson Chali who joined from Forest Rangers on a two-year deal.

Benson Sakala, Zachariah Chilongoshi, Godfrey Ngwenya, Kondwani Chiboni and goalkeeper Justin Kakunta, who were all away on Chipolopolo duty, will join camp tonight after returning for the friendly tour of Kenya and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Kakunta has extended his loan stay at Power from Red Arrows for another two years.

=OTIENO HEADS BACK TO ZESCO

Goalkeeper Ian Otieno is due back at Zesco United on Wednesday at the end of international duty with Kenya.

Otieno manned the posts for Kenya on October 9 in their 2-1 home win over Chipolopolo in a friendly played in Nairobi.