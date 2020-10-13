Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company will be embarking on a project to replace the water and sewer lines in eight townships in Bwana Mkumbwa constituency to improve water and sanitation services in the areas.

The utility company will actualize this, through a ‘rapid needs assessment programmes’ to ascertain the requirements before embarking on the projects.

The eight townships are Mushili Hillside, Kaloko, Old Regiment, Chichele, Katondo, Ndeke overspill, Mckensie and Itawa extension.

Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company Limited Director of Engineering, Bernard Phiri said the projects are on assessment stage.

Mr. Phiri said the company has decided to roll out new water and sanitation lines to the areas because of the steady increase in population being recorded.

He said the rapid growth in population has mounted unmatched pressure on existing water infrastructure and that provision of new water points such as water kiosks and laying of new pipes is the only way to addressing the situation.

“Basically that is the stage we are in. We are carrying an assessment in order to see any possible intervention. Population in the named areas has grown so much and we are describing the situation to see what we need for us to take water supply to those places,” He said.

Mr. Phiri said the project is in response to government’s desire of providing access to clean and safe water and sanitation services without leaving anyone behind as recorded in the Vision 2030.

He said over 100 thousand people will benefit from the project that will address the water challenges faced the stated areas.