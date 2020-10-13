9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Water shortages in Ndola to be addressed

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News Water shortages in Ndola to be addressed
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company will be embarking on a project to replace the water and sewer lines in eight townships in Bwana Mkumbwa constituency to improve water and sanitation services in the areas.

The utility company will actualize this, through a ‘rapid needs assessment programmes’ to ascertain the requirements before embarking on the projects.

The eight townships are Mushili Hillside, Kaloko, Old Regiment, Chichele, Katondo, Ndeke overspill, Mckensie and Itawa extension.

Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company Limited Director of Engineering, Bernard Phiri said the projects are on assessment stage.

Mr. Phiri said the company has decided to roll out new water and sanitation lines to the areas because of the steady increase in population being recorded.

He said the rapid growth in population has mounted unmatched pressure on existing water infrastructure and that provision of new water points such as water kiosks and laying of new pipes is the only way to addressing the situation.

“Basically that is the stage we are in. We are carrying an assessment in order to see any possible intervention. Population in the named areas has grown so much and we are describing the situation to see what we need for us to take water supply to those places,” He said.

Mr. Phiri said the project is in response to government’s desire of providing access to clean and safe water and sanitation services without leaving anyone behind as recorded in the Vision 2030.

He said over 100 thousand people will benefit from the project that will address the water challenges faced the stated areas.

Previous articleFirst Lady calls for concerted effort to fight early marriages
Next articlePolice in Nakonde discover logs of Mukula off-loaded by Unknown Persons

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu will bounce back into office Next Year -Defence Minister tells Parliament

Defence Minister Hon Davies Chama has said that President Edgar Lungu will bounce back into office next year...
Read more
General News

Zambia is focused on controlling African migratory locusts-Minister of Agriculture

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo says government remains committed towards controlling the outbreak of the African migratory locusts in the country. Mr Katambo said government’s...
Read more
General News

Another Mealie Meal and Maize Smuggling Operation headed for DRC busted

Chief Editor - 1
A combined team of Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) officers in North-Western province has seized over 10 thousand by 25...
Read more
General News

Police in Nakonde discover logs of Mukula off-loaded by Unknown Persons

Chief Editor - 2
Police in Muchinga Province has warned individuals involved in illegal deals of Mukuka that the law will take its course once they are caught. Muchinga...
Read more
General News

Water shortages in Ndola to be addressed

Chief Editor - 0
Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company will be embarking on a project to replace the water and sewer lines in eight townships in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia is focused on controlling African migratory locusts-Minister of Agriculture

General News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo says government remains committed towards controlling the outbreak of the African migratory locusts in the country. Mr Katambo said government’s...
Read more

Another Mealie Meal and Maize Smuggling Operation headed for DRC busted

General News Chief Editor - 1
A combined team of Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) officers in North-Western province has seized over 10 thousand by 25...
Read more

Police in Nakonde discover logs of Mukula off-loaded by Unknown Persons

General News Chief Editor - 2
Police in Muchinga Province has warned individuals involved in illegal deals of Mukuka that the law will take its course once they are caught. Muchinga...
Read more

First Lady calls for concerted effort to fight early marriages

General News Chief Editor - 5
First Lady Esther Lungu says the problem of early marriages is a thorny issue facing Zambia today that needs concerted efforts. The First Lady said...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.