9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

BIO-medical technologist arrested over fake COVID-19 certificates

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
General News BIO-medical technologist arrested over fake COVID-19 certificates
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) has arrested a Bio-medical technologist at the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital (LMUTH) for corrupt practices involving suspected fake COVID-19 clearance certificates.

ACC Public Relations Manager Timoth Moono said Kingsley Kakoma, 35, of plot No. 11129 off Kasangula road in Garden compound, has been charged with one count of corrupt practices contrary to Section 19 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

In the statement to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Moono stated that the arrest is in relation to the illegal issuance of Travelers’ Medical Certification for COVID-19, contrary to the Statutory Instruments No. 21 and No. 22 under the Public Health Act.

He pointed out that Kakoma was arrested by the Commission following a tip-off from the public.

Mr Moono further explained that the accused was found to be in possession of K2, 250 cash, and five blank COVID-19 clearance medical certificates which were pre-signed, marked negative, and bore a stamp for the Zambia Institute of Public Health.

He was also in possession of 86 preservation solution tubes, 50 sample collection swabs, among other items.

“Kakoma was arrested by the Commission following a tip-off from the public. He was found to be in possession of K2, 250 cash, and five blank COVID-19 clearance medical certificates which were pre-signed, marked negative, and bore a stamp for the Zambia Institute of Public Health. He was also in possession of 86 preservation solution tubes, 50 sample collection swabs, among other items,” the statement read in part.

He indicated that Kakoma who has since been released on bond was arrested after soliciting for, and actually receiving K800 from a student who was scheduled to travel abroad for studies.

Previous articleZambia Association for child and youth to remove kids from the streets
Next articleMy Response to Sun FM’s off-putting and Sexist Questions to me

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

I don’t think I deserve that credit for putting PF into Power in 2011-Fred M’membe

Socialist Party presidential candidate for the 2021 elections, Fred M’membe, has dismissed assertions that he was instrumental in ushering...
Read more
Economy

Libya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover

Chief Editor - 0
Libyan telecoms investor LAP GreenN is threatening to seize Zambia’s international assets because it says the government owes it US$380 million. The debt dates back...
Read more
Columns

My Response to Sun FM’s off-putting and Sexist Questions to me

Chief Editor - 1
By Rehoboth Kafwabulula, Socialist Party Spokesperson and Member of the Central Committee Over the weekend, Sun FM issued a statement on the interview I had...
Read more
General News

BIO-medical technologist arrested over fake COVID-19 certificates

Chief Editor - 1
The Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) has arrested a Bio-medical technologist at the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital (LMUTH) for corrupt practices involving suspected fake COVID-19 clearance...
Read more
General News

Zambia Association for child and youth to remove kids from the streets

Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Association for child and youth care workers (ZACYCW) has come up with a new strategy to help remove more kids from the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Association for child and youth to remove kids from the streets

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Association for child and youth care workers (ZACYCW) has come up with a new strategy to help remove more kids from the...
Read more

Zambia is focused on controlling African migratory locusts-Minister of Agriculture

General News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo says government remains committed towards controlling the outbreak of the African migratory locusts in the country. Mr Katambo said government’s...
Read more

Another Mealie Meal and Maize Smuggling Operation headed for DRC busted

General News Chief Editor - 4
A combined team of Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) officers in North-Western province has seized over 10 thousand by 25...
Read more

Police in Nakonde discover logs of Mukula off-loaded by Unknown Persons

General News Chief Editor - 8
Police in Muchinga Province has warned individuals involved in illegal deals of Mukuka that the law will take its course once they are caught. Muchinga...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.