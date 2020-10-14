The Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) has arrested a Bio-medical technologist at the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital (LMUTH) for corrupt practices involving suspected fake COVID-19 clearance certificates.

ACC Public Relations Manager Timoth Moono said Kingsley Kakoma, 35, of plot No. 11129 off Kasangula road in Garden compound, has been charged with one count of corrupt practices contrary to Section 19 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

In the statement to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Moono stated that the arrest is in relation to the illegal issuance of Travelers’ Medical Certification for COVID-19, contrary to the Statutory Instruments No. 21 and No. 22 under the Public Health Act.

He pointed out that Kakoma was arrested by the Commission following a tip-off from the public.

Mr Moono further explained that the accused was found to be in possession of K2, 250 cash, and five blank COVID-19 clearance medical certificates which were pre-signed, marked negative, and bore a stamp for the Zambia Institute of Public Health.

He was also in possession of 86 preservation solution tubes, 50 sample collection swabs, among other items.

“Kakoma was arrested by the Commission following a tip-off from the public. He was found to be in possession of K2, 250 cash, and five blank COVID-19 clearance medical certificates which were pre-signed, marked negative, and bore a stamp for the Zambia Institute of Public Health. He was also in possession of 86 preservation solution tubes, 50 sample collection swabs, among other items,” the statement read in part.

He indicated that Kakoma who has since been released on bond was arrested after soliciting for, and actually receiving K800 from a student who was scheduled to travel abroad for studies.