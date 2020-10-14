Chief justice Irene Mambilima has called for investment in infrastructure for the judiciary.

The Chief Justice says the lack of adequate infrastructure, especially at subordinate and local courts level, has the potential to delay justice.

ZANIS reports that Justice Mambilimna, was speaking in Katete during her familiarisation tour of the judiciary system in the Eastern Province.

The Chief Justice has observed that there was a serious need for investment in the court infrastructure in all the places she had visited.

She cited an area where they used to be a local court but it was no longer there and people were having court sessions under a tree.

“The lack of infrastructure is contributing to the backlog, its contributing to long queues, so it’s important that we work on these projects,” she said.

The Chief Justice mentioned that it was her institution’s prayer and hope that while the country was going through massive infrastructure development, the judiciary could also be considered and benefit.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice, has called for a more concerted multisectoral approach towards the crusade against both early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

This is against the background of the high number of pregnancies recorded among school going girls during the closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a situation she described as sad.

“Of course we have heard that during the Covid-19 a number of girls have fallen out of school due to pregnancy and so forth. I think this is a multisectoral problem and we all need to work together because girls need to be inspired on the importance of education,” she said.

Justice Mabilima also underscored the need to inspire the girls so that they could start appreciating that the key to a better future is really to get a good education.

“So, it’s a sad story when you hear that some girls are dropping by the way, so I think as parents we must come in to motivate the girls,” she said.

The Chief Justice is on a tour of the Eastern Province to interact with staff and to check on the status of infrastructure for the judiciary especially the subordinate and local courts.