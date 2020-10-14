9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo AFCON and World Cup Opponents October Friendly Wrap:

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Chipolopolo AFCON and World Cup Opponents October Friendly Wrap:
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Here is a comprehensive round-up of how Zambia’s 2021 AFCON Group H and 2022 World Cup Group B qualifier opponent’s spent their October FIFA International Match Week.

=ALGERIA
Algeria had a high-profile October with a win and draw and in the process extended their unbeaten run to 20 successive internationals.

On October 13, the defending AFCON champions and Group H leaders traded blows with Mexico at The Hague in Holland to finish 2-2 against the Concacaf champions.
Ismael Bennacer equalized for Algeria in the 45th minute after Corona had put Mexico ahead three minutes earlier.

Riyad Mahrez then put 10-man Algeria ahead in the 67th minute just twelve minutes after midfielder Adlene Gueioura received his second yellow card.

Diego Lainez denied Algeria victory when he restored parity in the 86th minute.
The draw came after Algeria beat Nigeria 1-0 on October 9 in Klagenfurt, Austria thanks to a 6th minute goal from Ramy Bensebaini.

It has been two years since Algeria last lost a match in a 1-0 away defeat to Benin on October 16, 2018 during a 2019 AFCON qualifier and have now raked-in 16 victories and four draws.

=ZIMBABWE
Zimbabwe played just one friendly during the break with a trip to Malawi on October 11 where they drew 0-0 in Blantyre.

=BOTSWANA
The Zebras have spent their entire October FIFA week in a closed-door training camp and total media blackout since October 4.

However, coach Adel Amrouche did not preside over the training camp after leaving Botswana in early September for Belgium to visit after being away from his family for over five months.
Botswana face Zambia next month in an AFCON Group H doubleheader.


=EQUATORIAL GUINEA
Equatorial Guinea’s October 12 away friendly against Ghana in Antalya, Turkey fell through after Zambia’s 2022 World Cup Group B opponents failed to assemble their European call-ups due to Covid-19 logistical problems to delay new coach Jorge Costa’s debut.


=TUNISIA
World Cup Group B opponents Tunisia had a busy schedule that begun with a roaring 3-0 home win over Sudan at Rades on October 9.

Goals by Saif Aldin Khaoui in the 16th minute, Ali Maaloul in the 24th and one from Denmark-born midfielder Anis Ben Slimane in the 34th minute set the tone for the Carthage Eagles.

Tunisia then travelled to Austria to face Nigeria at Sankt Veit an der Glan on October 13.

That match ended 1-1 when Mohamed Dräger grabbing the equalizer after Kelechi Iheanacho had put Nigeria ahead in the 21st minute.

But Tunisia were very fortunate to leave town with a draw and earlier had goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha to thank after he denied Iheanacho a brace via a 28th minute penalty.


=MAURITANIA
2022 World Cup Group B opponents had an eventful October and collected a 2-1 home win over Sierra Leone on October 9 at Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott.

Egypt-based striker Amadou Niass put the home side ahead in the 20th minute but the two sides when into the break level after Hassan Kamara scored in the 31st minute for Sierra Leone.

Naiss’ replacement in the 62nd minute, Hemeya Tanjy, gave Mauritania the home win in the 78th minute.

However, Mauritania’s hopes of their derby test against neighbours and hosts Senegal on October 13 away just across the border at Thies suffered a setback due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the visitors camp and the match was cancelled at the 11th hour.

Previous articleFormer JCTR Executive Director dies after battling with Cancer

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chipolopolo AFCON and World Cup Opponents October Friendly Wrap:

Here is a comprehensive round-up of how Zambia’s 2021 AFCON Group H and 2022 World Cup Group B qualifier...
Read more
General News

Former JCTR Executive Director dies after battling with Cancer

Chief Editor - 4
Former Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Executive Director Emmanuel Mumba has died after battling with cancer, JCTR Executive Director Alex Muyebe has disclosed. Father...
Read more
Rural News

Over 1,000 girls are falling pregnant every year in NW province-National AIDS Council

Chief Editor - 2
National AIDS Council (NAC) in North-Western Province has disclosed that over one thousand school girls fall pregnant every year in the region . Provincial...
Read more
Headlines

USA gives K39 billion grant to Zambia

Chief Editor - 9
The United States Government has given a K39 billion grant to Zambia under the new five-year Country Development Cooperation Strategy. And President Edgar Lungu says...
Read more
General News

Chief Justice calls for investment in judiciary infrastructure

Chief Editor - 5
Chief justice Irene Mambilima has called for investment in infrastructure for the judiciary. The Chief Justice says the lack of adequate infrastructure, especially at subordinate...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kundananji Toasts Kazakhstan Women’s League Championship win

Feature Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo striker Rachael Kundananji is delighted after winning the Kazakhstan League title with her team BIIK Kazygurt. Kundananji further claimed the golden boot after scoring...
Read more

Fashion Awed by October Chipolopolo Camp

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala has described the three-friendly series October camp under new coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic as an awesome experience. Micho official met his...
Read more

Tuesday Football Briefs

Feature Sports sports - 0
Here are some Tuesday briefs from the football circles. =NAPSA SIGN MUSHILI Chanda Mushili has joined Napsa Stars on a three year deal from Buildcon. The...
Read more

Copperbelt Basketball To Allow Limited Spectators

Feature Sports sports - 0
The Copperbelt Basketball Association (CBA) has announced that it will allow a limited number of spectators when it stages the invitational tournament from...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.