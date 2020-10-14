9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
General News
Former JCTR Executive Director dies after battling with Cancer

Former Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Executive Director Emmanuel Mumba has died after battling with cancer, JCTR Executive Director Alex Muyebe has disclosed.

Father Muyembe revealed that Father Mumba who served as JCTR Executive Director from 2017 until 2019 when he became unwell died on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at age 51.

Father Muyembe added that the deceased, prior to his appointment as Executive Director served the position of JCTR Board Chairperson from 2011 to 2017.

“JCTR has learnt with utmost shock the death of its immediate past Executive Director Father Emmanuel Mumba, S.J. (aged 51), who passed away on Tuesday, 13th October 2020 after a long battle with cancer,” read the statement in part.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the Catholic community in Zambia, and in particular to the Jesuit community in Zambia and Malawi where Fr. Mumba had dedicated his service as the Provincial for the Zambia – Malawi Jesuit Province and also as the Executive Director at JCTR,” Father Muyembe indicated.

The Executive Director described Father Mumba as a gallant leader who served the interests of the minority communities without fear.

He noted that the late was an approachable person who always confronted issues concerning the vulnerable in society with a passion regardless of who he was approaching, in order to drive his agenda of ending poverty.

“Fr. Mumba had a passion for the poor. Upon assuming office at JCTR, and considering the gravity of poverty in our country, Fr. Mumba frequently engaged politicians both from the opposition and the ruling parties to bring to their attention the plight of the poor and vulnerable people in our society,” he noted.

“He was fearless, open, and frank but when it came to dealing with both individuals and politicians, he did it softly, calmly but still driving his point. Fr. Mumba was also an easily approachable person,” Father Muyembe attributed.

The JCTR family has since sent a message of console to the family and those who worked with the late, while thanking God for the gift of Fr. Mumba, stating that the moments shared will always be cherished.

