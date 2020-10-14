Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company will spend 5.4 million United States dollars on prepaid meter installation in Ndola and Luanshya’s Districts.

Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company Public Relations Officer, Fales Mwanza said 30 thousand customers are targeted under the prepared meter installation project.

Mrs. Mwanza said ten thousand prepaid meters have already been installed in various parts of Ndola among them Itawa, Kansenshi, Kansenshi Correctional Facility among others.

She said the project is aimed at reducing non water revenue which the water utility firm has been facing in the two districts.

“We have so far managed to install ten thousand of prepaid water meters in Ndola under phase one. We are now in phase two where another 20 thousand meters will be installed in other parts of Ndola and Luanshya,” she said.

Mrs. Mwanza also disclosed that the project will further be extended to Masaiti and Mpongwe districts once the water utility company finishes laying water pipes in the two areas.

Mrs. Mwanza said the utility company is optimistic that once complete the project will have a significant reduction in water loss and subsequently increase revenue collection.

She has urged customers to jealously look after the meters that have come at a huge cost to the water utility company in trying to achieve a balanced situation between consumers and the company.

Mrs. Mwanza said this will also enable consumers to only pay for what they are consuming as well as allowing the water supplying company reduce on operational costs.

Phase one of the project commenced in November 2019 in Ndola’s Pamodzi Township and phase two has commenced this October 2020 and will be completed next year.