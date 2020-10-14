Shepolopolo striker Rachael Kundananji is delighted after winning the Kazakhstan League title with her team BIIK Kazygurt.

Kundananji further claimed the golden boot after scoring 10 goals in the season that ended on Tuesday when Kazygurt beat Koksetao 4-1 to defend the league.

She grabbed a brace on the final day of the season as her team went on to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

“I am so happy to win the title. This is my second title here in Kazakhstan and I have been here for two seasons,” Kundananji said by phone from Europe.

The striker said emerging top scorer in a foreign league was a dream come true for her.

“I am happy to be top scorer because this was my aim when I was training back home in Zambia during the Covid-19 break.”

“I was training hard to become top scorer and God has fulfilled it, God has answered by prayer,” Kundananji said.

Kundananji is a key member of the Zambia squad that has qualified for the delayed 2021 Olympics set for Tokyo.