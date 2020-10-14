9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Lusaka Province anti-smuggling task force formed

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines Lusaka Province anti-smuggling task force formed
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa says Lusaka province has become a hot spot of maize and mealie meal smuggling following recent interception of the 23 trucks that attempted to smuggle the commodities.

Mr. Kangwa said this has prompted the government to form the Lusaka province and district maize and mealie-meal anti-smuggling task force that will enhance anti-smuggling activities by tackling the vice at the provincial and district level.

He said that the task force should ensure that the maize produced and stored within Lusaka province is secure by increasing measures that will stop smuggling of maize and mealie-meal.

The Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet was speaking during the launch of the Lusaka Province Maize and Mealie-Meal Anti-Smuggling Task Force.

He added that the objective of the task force is to safeguard the national food security by curbing illegal exports.

“As you are all aware, food security is key to national stability and development and should therefore be taken seriously,” Mr. Kangwa added.

He said that the curbing of smuggling of maize and mealie meal can be achieved by monitoring of international borders and mounting of checkpoints in strategic locations such as Kafue Bridge.

He noted that the regional deficit is a good opportunity for exports deficit adding that there is need to be strategic to ensure there is food security in the country.

“The challenge has, however, been that within the region some countries have been experiencing periodic food deficit putting pressure on our national food security, this has heightened levels of smuggling of maize and mealie-meal in the country,” he said.

And Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga said the formation of the provincial food security task force has come at the right time when the province is experiencing the surge in smuggling activities.

Mr. Kamanga said that the illegal entry and exit from the country has been reported along the porous border line with Mozambique and Zimbabwe in Luangwa district.

“The task force that we are launching today is mindful of the negative effects of smuggling on the economy, especially food smuggling” he noted.

He added that the smuggling of maize grain and mealie meal creates food shortages and the increase in mealie meal prices.

“We are also mindful that smuggling of any kind deprives the country of the much needed revenue for public investment,” Mr. Kamanga said.

He reiterated that the provincial task force will work tirelessly to promote formal international trade and stamp out illegal activities that undermine the efforts made by government to grow the economy and create employment

Previous articleI don’t think I deserve that credit for putting PF into Power in 2011-Fred M’membe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Lusaka Province anti-smuggling task force formed

Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa says Lusaka province has become a hot spot of maize and mealie...
Read more
Headlines

I don’t think I deserve that credit for putting PF into Power in 2011-Fred M’membe

Chief Editor - 11
Socialist Party presidential candidate for the 2021 elections, Fred M’membe, has dismissed assertions that he was instrumental in ushering the ruling Patriotic Front into...
Read more
Economy

Libya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover

Chief Editor - 17
Libyan telecoms investor LAP GreenN is threatening to seize Zambia’s international assets because it says the government owes it US$380 million. The debt dates back...
Read more
Columns

My Response to Sun FM’s off-putting and Sexist Questions to me

Chief Editor - 17
By Rehoboth Kafwabulula, Socialist Party Spokesperson and Member of the Central Committee Over the weekend, Sun FM issued a statement on the interview I had...
Read more
General News

BIO-medical technologist arrested over fake COVID-19 certificates

Chief Editor - 4
The Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) has arrested a Bio-medical technologist at the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital (LMUTH) for corrupt practices involving suspected fake COVID-19 clearance...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

I don’t think I deserve that credit for putting PF into Power in 2011-Fred M’membe

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Socialist Party presidential candidate for the 2021 elections, Fred M’membe, has dismissed assertions that he was instrumental in ushering the ruling Patriotic Front into...
Read more

President Lungu will bounce back into office Next Year -Defence Minister tells Parliament

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
Defence Minister Hon Davies Chama has said that President Edgar Lungu will bounce back into office next year because he possesses resilient and...
Read more

HRC findings into fatal Police shooting of Grade 8 boy -Frank Mugala

Headlines editor - 10
A SUMMARY OF THE FINDINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION ON THE DEATH OF FRANK MUGALA, A GRADE 8 JUVENILE WHO WAS...
Read more

PF is colluding with Zambia Police to stop Opposition Political Parties from freely Assembling

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairperson for Industrial Development, Bernard Mpundu has accused the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) of colluding with the Zambia...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.