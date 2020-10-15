9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 15, 2020
General News
Government to support environmental protection initiatives

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Jean Kapata says government remains committed to supporting all initiatives aimed at protecting the environment and natural resources.

Ms Kapata said government will continue to work and partner with other stakeholders to ensure that the environment is protected through planting of trees among other initiatives.

ZANIS reports that the minister was speaking in Lusaka today at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Community Tree Planting and Establishments of Plant Nurseries at Justine Kabwe School in Mandevu, an initiative between the Ministry of General Education and Savannah Zambia dubbed making Lusaka a garden city by 2030.

“Government particularly my ministry welcomes such initiatives as they clearly show the commitment of partners and other organisations to protecting and preserving the environment,” she said.

Ms Kapata, who is also Mandevu law maker, further noted that initiatives such as the planting of trees will go a long way in addressing climate change issues, the country is faced with.

“My Ministry is fully aware of deforestation and other vices that are harmful to the environment. The situation is further worsened by lack of awareness among members of the community hence such projects aimed at protecting the environment are welcome,” she noted.

Ms Kapata added that more concerted efforts are critical in order to address effects of climate change.

And Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary, Jobbicks Kalumba, said the Ministry is delighted that Savannah Zambia has come on board as a partner in planting of trees.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by the Ministry’s Principle Education Standards Officer, James Chomba, said such activities carry an important skill aspect in learners.

“A child who will have the knowledge of planting trees will have a bigger picture of what it is to address effects of climate change,” he said.

Meanwhile, Savannah Zambia Executive Director, Nkole Mwamba, stated that protecting the environment and natural resources is everyone’s responsibility.

Mr Mwamba further observed that partnerships in tree planting are paramount in protecting the environment.

“Life can only flourish by protecting the environment. As Savannah Zambia, we will continue to strengthen partnerships with other stakeholders to support community planting of trees to ensure value addition to forests is enhanced,” he noted.

