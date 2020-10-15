9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Micho Hint’s Which Pro’s Made The Cut From October Friendlies

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has given an indication of who might return to face Botswana in November’s 2021 AFCON doubleheader qualifier from the seven foreign call-ups who were part of the October three- match friendly series.

With the obvious exception of TP Mazembe defender Kabaso Chongo who was expelled from camp due to ‘technical reasons after the loss to Kenya, seven players are keeping their fingers crossed that had done enough in their first Chipolopolo get-together with new coach Micho.

“I need with the most respect without mentioning any names to say three and a half of them have qualified to get the tickets to come back while one and a half are in question mark,” Micho said.

“Because bringing someone from different parts of the world and difference is not made, unfortunately that will not work for us.

“We want to bring the people that will make a visible difference and I want to thank them it is not easy to come from there clubs.”

Swedish-based midfielder Edward Chilufya who made his senior debut in the 2-1 away loss to Kenya and was substituted after halftime following a modest shows maybe one of the one-and-a-half.

He did not make the lineup in the subsequent 2-1 away win over South Africa on October 11.

Fashion Sakala, Lubambo Musonda, Kings Kangwa and Evans Kangwa played the opening 60 minutes of both Kenya and South Africa games but did not score while Gampani Lungu came on as a late replacement in the two matches.

Meanwhile, striker Mwape Musonda who was excused from the October camp, to tie-up a move at UAE club Hatta, is a strong prospect to return together with the obvious picks from Austrian champions RB Salzburg,Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu, who missed the tour due to a Covid-19 lockdown at the club.

