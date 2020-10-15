President Edgar Lungu has urged University of Zambia students to collaborate with the institution and contribute to its development and effective service delivery.

President Lungu who is a former student of UNZA in the school of law observed that the UNZA Alumni have an important role to play in ensuring institutions remain the best in research output, infrastructure development and scholarships among others.

The head of state was speaking in Lusaka today, during a virtual 49th Graduation Ceremony for the University of Zambia.

He said as a graduate of UNZA the training he had received from the university has contributed to the different leadership positions he has held including that of Republican President.

“As graduate of the UNZA myself I have benefited greatly from the training received from the school of law, I developed skills without which I would have not assumed various leadership positions in life including the service to the people of Zambia as President,” he noted.

President Lungu also added that the development that has taken place in various sectors of the country’s economy since independence can also be attributed to UNZA’s effective training abilities that has seen many Zambians acquiring skills from it.

He further urged the former students to come together and help the institution in its strive to remain the best for the benefit of the future generation.

“Therefore I urge UNZA to continue being one of the best for the benefit of our children, grand great children’s children but it can only do that lets Join hands as alumni and give back to UNZA within the context of our abilities,” he said.

President Lungu further encouraged the graduating students, to take note that graduating at UNZA would give them a global passport for success in their career endeavors.

A total of 4, 927 candidates graduated at the 49th virtual Graduation Ceremony for the University of Zambia.