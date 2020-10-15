Snubbed Chipolopolo duo of midfielder Augustine Mulenga and striker Justin Shonga have reunited at South African club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM).

The club from the Limpopo Province in South Africa, who last season played the second tier, bought its PSL slot from legacy club Bidvest Wits at the end of the 2019/2020 campaign.

South African media reports confirmed that Shonga and Mulenga were part of TTM’s roster for the 2020/2021 season.

Both Shonga and Mulenga were released by Orlando Pirates this week and last week respectively following a forgettable season with the Soweto giants.

Shonga joined Pirates from Nkwazi in 2017 while Mulenga followed him there in 2018 from Zanaco.

Both were snubbed by Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic for the October three-match friendly series against Malawi, Kenya and South Africa.

Meanwhile, the duo could make their TTM debut as early this Saturday, October 17 when TTM face SuperSport United in the Top 8 Cup quarterfinals.