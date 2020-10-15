9.5 C
UPND Dismisses Police Chief's Allegations of PArty Members attacking People in Muchinga

Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Stephen Katuka UPND Secretary General

We wish to distance ourselves from the purported attacks being advanced by Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja that the United Party for National Development ( UPND cadres attacked people in Muchinga.

I. G Kanganja is contradicting himself. On one hand , he is directing the police to arrest UPND cadres whom he accuses of attacking people in Lavushimanda District in Muchinga Province.

On the other hand, I.G Kanganja is directing his officers to investigate the attack. How do police arrest people before carrying out investigations?

Kakoma Kanganja should have directed his mind to the law by reminding himself that directing his officers to pounce on UPND cadres before investigations is contradictory and a deliberate administrative blunder.

We urge IG Kanganja to take responsibility for the violence taking place in the country and protect all citizens regardless of their political affiliation.

In case he has forgotten, we are still waiting for the police investigations in who the gassers are.

We also want the police to tell us who set the City Market on fire.

Further, IG Kanganja has not told us who killed Mapenzi Chibulo on her way to attend a UPND rally in Chawama, Lawrence Banda in Kama by election, Mukonka and later on who shot Masani.

It is surprising that when PF cadres are repelled by those they attack, Mr. Kanganja quickly issues a statement but when UPND members are attacked , no statement is issued.

Even where UPND are victims , police have issued a statement to down play the attack.

We know that Kanganja is just acting on instructions from above. We blame the establishment and the PF abuse of the Zambia Police Service.
When UPND forms government, we shall ensure the police is protected through institutional reforms.

We urge Kanganja not to accuse our members of violence even before investigations are done. Such statements simply arm twist officers tasked with investigations.

Previous articleVice president, Inonge Wina is tomorrow expected in Eastern Province for a four-day working visit

