9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 16, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

14 Local Government employees for misappropriation of funds and other offences

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News 14 Local Government employees for misappropriation of funds and other offences
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) has dismissed 14 employees for various offenses.

The commission has dismissed the 14 employees, out of which 5 are from Eastern Province local authorities for misappropriation of funds,theft,dishonest conduct,gross negligence and absenteeism.

The dismissed employees included 1 from Lusaka,Mansa (2),Kabwe (1),Kasama(2)Siavonga (1),Shangombo(2), Petauke(3)And Nyimba (2).

This came to light during the technical support visit to Eastern Province by the Local Government Service Commission Chairperson Mr Amos Musonda.

Mr Musonda therefore implored the local government service employees to be disciplined,committed and dedicated to duty in order to achieve government’s developmental agenda.

Mr Musonda further urged employees not to engage in active partisan politics but focus on delivering services and ensuring speedy implementation of the constituent development fund projects as well as prudent utilization of the 20% capital component of the local government equalization funds on tangible projects.

He warned that failure to comply will lead to erring officers being separated from the service.

Other than instituting disciplinary action against erring employees, Mr Musonda indicated that the commission through the technical support processed 641 human resource cases covering appointments, confirmations, promotions, transfers and re-grading.

The chairperson urged the local authorities to be innovative and creative in raising local revenues to compliment the supplementary grants from the government.
He further warned principal officers and the staff in general to be prudent and accountable in financial management matters and ensure value for money in service provision.
He emphasized the need for the town clerks and council secretaries to effectively engage stakeholders such as members of parliament, mayors, council chairpersons and district commissioners to drive the government’s development programmes in their respective local authorities.

Mr Musonda also advised the leadership both at national and local levels to engage the management in a manner that is not antagonistic but to find common solutions to the many challenges the councils are facing.

The chairperson admonished principal officers to be tolerant and work as partners in ensuring industrial harmony and peace as this is critical to the effective functioning of local authorities.

This is according to a statement Issued by local government service commission secretary Lazarous Mulenda.

Previous articleNRC mobile registration on course in all the five provinces- Vice President Wina
Next articleThe Kazungula bridge reaches 100% completion state, Minister to conduct final inspection tomorrow

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 1

The Mystical Chokwe

On Wednesday 14th of October 2020, the Alliance Française of Lusaka hosted the Chokwe exhibition, displaying 72 Chokwe masks...
Read more
Economy

The Kazungula bridge reaches 100% completion state, Minister to conduct final inspection tomorrow

Chief Editor - 4
Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale is tomorrow, Saturday October 17th expected to lead a high-powered delegation for the final inspection of the...
Read more
General News

14 Local Government employees for misappropriation of funds and other offences

Chief Editor - 0
The Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) has dismissed 14 employees for various offenses. The commission has dismissed the 14 employees, out of which 5 are...
Read more
Feature Politics

NRC mobile registration on course in all the five provinces- Vice President Wina

Chief Editor - 1
Vice president, Inonge Wina says phase two of the mobile National Registration Card (NRC) exercise is on course in all the five provinces where...
Read more
General News

Zambia to intensify relations with Switzerland

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Swiss Confederation Martha Mwitumwa presented Letters of Credence to President Simonetta Sommaruga at a ceremony held in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia to intensify relations with Switzerland

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Swiss Confederation Martha Mwitumwa presented Letters of Credence to President Simonetta Sommaruga at a ceremony held in...
Read more

Heavy rains destroy 13 houses in Mufulira

General News Chief Editor - 0
Thirteen houses in Mufulira's Kasombo area have collapsed following heavy rains. Mufulira District Administrative Officer, Felix Mungaila disclosed yesterday that he received report of the...
Read more

Ng’ombe residents riots over elapse of mobile NRC issuance

General News Chief Editor - 13
Some irate residents in Lusaka’s Ng’ombe compound yesterday ran amok and threw all kinds of missiles that has left a teacher and a learner...
Read more

Attorney General Dragged To Court For Alleged Fraudulent Activities at Kalengwa Mine

General News Chief Editor - 11
The Office of the Attorney General (AG) has been dragged to Court for allegedly engaging in fraudulent activities at Kalengwa Mine in Mufumbwe District...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.