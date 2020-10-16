The Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) has dismissed 14 employees for various offenses.

The commission has dismissed the 14 employees, out of which 5 are from Eastern Province local authorities for misappropriation of funds,theft,dishonest conduct,gross negligence and absenteeism.

The dismissed employees included 1 from Lusaka,Mansa (2),Kabwe (1),Kasama(2)Siavonga (1),Shangombo(2), Petauke(3)And Nyimba (2).

This came to light during the technical support visit to Eastern Province by the Local Government Service Commission Chairperson Mr Amos Musonda.

Mr Musonda therefore implored the local government service employees to be disciplined,committed and dedicated to duty in order to achieve government’s developmental agenda.

Mr Musonda further urged employees not to engage in active partisan politics but focus on delivering services and ensuring speedy implementation of the constituent development fund projects as well as prudent utilization of the 20% capital component of the local government equalization funds on tangible projects.

He warned that failure to comply will lead to erring officers being separated from the service.

Other than instituting disciplinary action against erring employees, Mr Musonda indicated that the commission through the technical support processed 641 human resource cases covering appointments, confirmations, promotions, transfers and re-grading.

The chairperson urged the local authorities to be innovative and creative in raising local revenues to compliment the supplementary grants from the government.

He further warned principal officers and the staff in general to be prudent and accountable in financial management matters and ensure value for money in service provision.

He emphasized the need for the town clerks and council secretaries to effectively engage stakeholders such as members of parliament, mayors, council chairpersons and district commissioners to drive the government’s development programmes in their respective local authorities.

Mr Musonda also advised the leadership both at national and local levels to engage the management in a manner that is not antagonistic but to find common solutions to the many challenges the councils are facing.

The chairperson admonished principal officers to be tolerant and work as partners in ensuring industrial harmony and peace as this is critical to the effective functioning of local authorities.

This is according to a statement Issued by local government service commission secretary Lazarous Mulenda.