Friday, October 16, 2020
General News
General Public to make use of the Public Protector

By Chief Editor
39 views
Office of the Public Protector has called on the general populace to utilize its services in ensuring that they receive the expected services from public institutions.

Zambia’s Public Protector also known as the Ombudsman, Caroline Sokoni disclosed that the Office has been in existence since 1974 to investigate individuals’ complaints against the public authority with an effort to deter misconduct in all public institutions.

Speaking when she launched the commemoration of the African Ombudsman month at her residence in Lusaka, Mrs Sokoni indicated that the office exists for the vulnerable in the country to enhance service provision.

“I am proud to announce the launch of the Ombudsman month not only in Zambia but the entire Africa. The office of the Ombudsman was established to assist ordinary people to be able to articulate complaints of maladministration against the government. As you well know it is almost impossible for a single individual to fight the bureaucratic machinery of government when one has a complaint and it is also difficult for individuals to engage lawyers to take matters to court,” Mrs Sokoni stated.

She disclosed that her Office assists ordinary individuals to bring out complaints against public institutions without incurring extra cost.

The Ombudsman explained that her office is completely independent as it only reports to the National assembly, hence urged citizens to express confidence in the Public Protector’s Office to ensure that all possible maladministration are curbed.

Mrs Sokoni was happy to state that through the Constitutional Amendment in 2015, her Office was transformed from an Executive Ombudsman Office to a Parliamentary Ombudsman Office indicating that it operates independently.

“In 2015, the Zambian Constitution was Amended and the Office Ombudsman was transformed from an Executive Ombudsman Office to a Parliamentary Ombudsman Office, and the name was transformed from that of the Investigator General to that of the Public Protector and we are hoping that as we go along will be able to even translate the name into local languages so that people understand it even more,” she added.

Mrs Sokoni assured that the Office has lined up activities to ensure that it has presence in all parts of the country in order for the people to own the office and also for easy access.

The Ombudsman however called on government to decentralize the institution country wide so that services are easily accessible.

Among other challenges, Mrs Sokoni requested government to assist the Ombudsman’s Office to attain its administrative independence so that the general public could have trust in its operations.

Previous articleBill 10 to be Restored to Order Paper, MPs will be required to be Physically present to Vote

