Friday, October 16, 2020
Shonga Shocked to Be Loaned to TTM

Zambia striker Justin Shonga is shocked that Orlando Pirates have sent him on loan at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM).

TTM have since registered Shonga for the 2020/2021 season.

The club from the Limpopo Province, who last season played the second tier, bought its PSL slot from legacy club Bidvest Wits at the end of the 2019/2020 campaign.

Shonga, who joined Pirates from Nkwazi in 2017, has told the media in South Africa about is desire to play in Europe.

“I think this move was already planned by Pirates because I didn’t even know that I was going to come this side. I had other plans with my own agent,” Shonga said.

“By the time was season was done I think they had already spoken to them so I was just called to the office by the chairman, that was when I was told,” he said.

Both Shonga endured a forgettable season with the Soweto giants.

“I had a lot of plans; I still have them because I wanted to leave South Africa to go to Europe and clubs there were waiting for me but unfortunately Pirates never wanted to release me by that time.”

“By the time Pirates released me, the transfer window was closed in Europe so the people said you can only be transferred in January,” Shonga said.

