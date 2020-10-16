9.5 C
The Kazungula bridge reaches 100% completion state, Minister to conduct final inspection tomorrow

By Chief Editor
Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale is tomorrow, Saturday October 17th expected to lead a high-powered delegation for the final inspection of the 923m long rail and road Kazungula Bridge Project (KBP).

Hon. Mwale is expected to undertake the final inspection of the Bridge together with his counterpart from Botswana Hon. Thulangano Segokgo, Minister of Transport and Communications.

The Minister’s delegation is expected to include officials from his Ministry, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zambia Revenue Authority, the Department of Immigration, National Road Fund Agency and Zambia Railways together with the implementing Agency, Road Development Agency (RDA).

On Wednesday, during a joint media breakfast held jointly by the road sector agencies, RDA in Lusaka, RDA Acting Director and Chief Executive Officer Eng. George Manyele announced that the Kazungula Bridge has reached 100% completion point.

“The state of the art Kazungula Bridge has reached 100% completion and soon the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Hon. Vincent Mwale will be undertaking a final inspection of the bridge.” Eng. Manyele told the media.

The 923m long rail and road Kazungula Bridge Project (KBP) is a joint multi-national project between Zambia and Botswana and has been co-financed by the two governments.
The extra dosed cable stayed bridge is located at the confluence of the Zambezi and Chobe rivers about 65km upstream the mighty Victoria Falls.
The bridge is also part of the North South corridor which carries about 85% of the regional freight traffic dominated by trading activities of Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa.

The Road Development Agency (RDA) and the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Botswana are the executing agencies.
The Kazungula Bridge is expected to boost trade and commerce between the two nations and also increase economic activities and prospects of other land linked countries such as Zimbabwe, Malawi, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.

The Kazungula Bridge project consists of three packages.

Package one is the actual 923m long rail and road bridge which now stands at 100% complete while package 2 is the one stop border post on the Botswana side and package 3 is the one stop border post on the Zambian side.

The Kazungula bridge is expected to improve efficiency of transit traffic and reduction on the prolonged periods of time that local and international freight would have to spend on either side of the border.

The bridge is also envisaged to Improve Border management operations at One Stop Border Facilities on either side of the two countries.
The Kazungula Bridge has answered all the challenges imposed by the existing ferry service that has been taking 2 trucks when crossing the Zambezi River.

  1. Does the fact that here you have two ministries duplicating the same functions show how stupid we are? One Minister Transport & Communication from Botswana will handle what bangwele babili with hefty allowances will handle. Who really cursed this nation? Is it the same devil they will be praying to on Monday?

    2

  3. A country which can not buy the correct fire engines or ambulances now thinks they can inspect a bridge….???

    Who inspected the turbines the Chines installed at Kariba??

    What a joke of baboons

    2

