A UK based Gold Standard Project has engaged an independent personnel to evaluate boreholes rehabilitated by Reformed Open Community Schools (ROCS) in Chasefu District.

Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Provincial Water and Sanitation Engineer Abraham Banda has confirmed Gold Standard Project engaging him to carry out evaluation of the water works in the district.

Mr Banda disclosed that during the evaluation process, he will meet stakeholders such as ROCS, D-Wash and community members who are the beneficiaries in order to come up with a consolidated report that will be presented to the donors.

He said the consolidated report will help the donors to assess whether they can continue to fund the water projects that are being implemented by ROCS in Chasefu.

And Chasefu District Water and Sanitation Coordinator Caster Tembo disclosed that 13 boreholes rehabilitated by ROCS was done at an estimated total of K243, thousand.

Mr Tembo said because of high content of iron the underground water contained, ROCS carried out full rehabilitation works which included replacement of galvanized industrial pipes (GIP) with PVC pipes, and replacing all the worn out hand pump components with Indian mark ll hand pumps.

“The Rehabilitation also included civil works such as construction of aprons, drainages and soak-away pits,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chasefu Reformed Open Community Schools Project Coordinator Peter Nyirenda said out of the 13 boreholes allocated to Chasefu District, ROCS benefited 10 percent.

The trio was speaking when they paid a courtesy call on Chasefu Acting District Administrative Officer Diana Lupiya at her office in Chasefu today.