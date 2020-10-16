9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 16, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

UK’s Gold Standard Project to evaluate Chasefu water boreholes

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines UK’s Gold Standard Project to evaluate Chasefu water boreholes
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A UK based Gold Standard Project has engaged an independent personnel to evaluate boreholes rehabilitated by Reformed Open Community Schools (ROCS) in Chasefu District.

Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Provincial Water and Sanitation Engineer Abraham Banda has confirmed Gold Standard Project engaging him to carry out evaluation of the water works in the district.

Mr Banda disclosed that during the evaluation process, he will meet stakeholders such as ROCS, D-Wash and community members who are the beneficiaries in order to come up with a consolidated report that will be presented to the donors.

He said the consolidated report will help the donors to assess whether they can continue to fund the water projects that are being implemented by ROCS in Chasefu.

And Chasefu District Water and Sanitation Coordinator Caster Tembo disclosed that 13 boreholes rehabilitated by ROCS was done at an estimated total of K243, thousand.

Mr Tembo said because of high content of iron the underground water contained, ROCS carried out full rehabilitation works which included replacement of galvanized industrial pipes (GIP) with PVC pipes, and replacing all the worn out hand pump components with Indian mark ll hand pumps.

“The Rehabilitation also included civil works such as construction of aprons, drainages and soak-away pits,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chasefu Reformed Open Community Schools Project Coordinator Peter Nyirenda said out of the 13 boreholes allocated to Chasefu District, ROCS benefited 10 percent.

The trio was speaking when they paid a courtesy call on Chasefu Acting District Administrative Officer Diana Lupiya at her office in Chasefu today.

Previous articleCaritas Zambia Appeals to The Ministry of Commerce to Patent Local Foods

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

UK’s Gold Standard Project to evaluate Chasefu water boreholes

A UK based Gold Standard Project has engaged an independent personnel to evaluate boreholes rehabilitated by Reformed Open Community...
Read more
Headlines

Caritas Zambia Appeals to The Ministry of Commerce to Patent Local Foods

Chief Editor - 0
Caritas Zambia has appealed to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry to patent local foods like Chikanda and Chibwantu to benefit local people. Speaking...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

The Mystical Chokwe

staff - 5
On Wednesday 14th of October 2020, the Alliance Française of Lusaka hosted the Chokwe exhibition, displaying 72 Chokwe masks and artefacts at her fully...
Read more
Economy

The Kazungula bridge reaches 100% completion state, Minister to conduct final inspection tomorrow

Chief Editor - 11
Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale is tomorrow, Saturday October 17th expected to lead a high-powered delegation for the final inspection of the...
Read more
General News

14 Local Government employees for misappropriation of funds and other offences

Chief Editor - 3
The Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) has dismissed 14 employees for various offenses. The commission has dismissed the 14 employees, out of which 5 are...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

World Vision Launches K23 million water project in Norther Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Government with support from World Vision Zambia has launched a K23 million water and sanitation project for Kasama and Mbala districts in Northern Province. Speaking...
Read more

An elephant kills a scout

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
A 42 year old scout from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife in Chama District of Muchinga Province has died after he was...
Read more

Vice president, Inonge Wina is tomorrow expected in Eastern Province for a four-day working visit

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Vice president, Inonge Wina is tomorrow expected in Eastern Province for a four-day working visit. Provincial Permanent Secretary, Veronica Mwiche, has confirmed Mrs Wina’s official...
Read more

Encroachment in tourism and heritage sites in Northern Province worries Tourism department

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
The Department of Tourism is worried about the rampant encroachment in tourism and heritage sites in Northern Province. Northern Circuit Regional Coordinator in the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.