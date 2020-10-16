Vice President Inonge Wina says government regards Eastern Province as an important agricultural production region as it contributes significantly to the national food basket.

Mrs Wina encouraged the people of Eastern Province to continue working hard especially in the area of agriculture and promised government’s continued support.

Mrs Wina was speaking this afternoon shortly after landing in Chipata for a four day working visit.

Mrs Wina, has however, bemoaned the impact of tobacco farming on the forest in the region, citing tobacco cultivation as a driver of land use change and degradation in the region.

She has since called for a robust programme aimed at replanting trees in the region.

And Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial Chairman, Andrew Lubusha says the people of eastern province are extremely honored to receive the Vice President in the province, especially at the time the area will be observing the National Day of Fasting, Repentance and reconciliation on October 18, 2020.