Government with support from World Vision Zambia has launched a K23 million water and sanitation project for Kasama and Mbala districts in Northern Province.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony in Kasama, Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Jonas Chanda said over 5,600 households in Kasama and Mbala districts are expected to benefit from the project in the first phase.

Dr. Chanda explained that the project will include the construction of 10 waterborne toilets for vulnerable people in communities.

“This will increase access to water and sanitation to the people of Kasama and Mbala districts,” Mr Chanda noted.

The Minister stated that the project will contribute to the attainment of the universal access to water and sanitation.

Dr. Chanda also expressed happiness that the launch of the project which will be implemented by Chambeshi Water Supply and Sanitation Company coincided with the global hand washing day which was held under the theme “Hand Hygiene for All.”

And the Minister said government will always remain indebted to the support it has continued to receive from cooperating partners.

He has further appealed to other cooperating partners to join forces with government in ensuring access to clean and safe water.

Dr. Chanda said this in a speech read for him by Ministry of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection Director of Planning, Tobias Musonda.

Earlier, Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje who was represented by his Assistant Secretary; Sineva Kambenja said the provincial administration acknowledges government’s commitment in prioritizing the provision of clean and safe water to the people in the region.

And World Vision Zambia National Director, John Hasse said his organization believes that clean, safe water provides an enabling environment for productivity and improved quality of life among the people.

Mr. Hasse hailed government for providing an enabling environment for the private sector to invest in communities in order to uplift the wellbeing of people through the provision of clean and safe water.

“Allow me to mention that World Vision is the number one provider of clean water after government. As an organization, we are proud to announce that that we will also be investing in other districts to reach full district coverage in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chambeshi Water Supply and Sanitation Managing Director, Luckson Simumba disclosed that the connection of over 1000 households to piped water will improve sanitation in the two districts which previously experienced challenges of waterborne diseases due to contaminated underground water.