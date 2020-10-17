9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 17, 2020
Feature Politics
ECZ starts the Voter Education Training for the in-coming voter registration exercise

By Chief Editor
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has started the voter education training for the in-coming voter registration exercise in Luena Constituency in Western province.

Officially opening the training yesterday, Limulunga Council Secretary, who is also District Registration Officer (DRO) Namenda Kaonga urged the shortlisted Voter Education Facilitators (VEFs) to be ethical in the dispensation of their duty.

Mr. Kaonga urged the voter educators to engage citizens on the need to register as voters as it is a noble cause which needs to be exercised effectively.

“This work is involving, it is thus vital to know what you are mandated to do because we are here to represent the role of ECZ well,” he urged.

He cautioned VEFs and the District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) to be non-partisan and work in line with the code of conduct.

He called on them to work hard so as to contribute in meeting the Nine million national target of citizens who need to be registered.

And DVEC Chairperson Ndandaule Chimuk urged participants to follow ECZ guidelines in the execution of voter sensitization.

“This is a national duty thus everyone shortlisted should commit to the agenda of the voter education activity because the government has entrusted us to achieve the required result,” he said.

The VEFs are expected to start voter education after training in readiness for the voter registration exercise which will commence on October 29, 2020.

Previous articleECZ Must Act to Stop Political Violence, Regardless of the Party Involved-LAZ
Next articleLusaka’s Day of Prayer moved to Lusaka show ground

